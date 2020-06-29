Dallas supermarket Karen aka Temper Tantrum Karen has public meltdown after being told to put a face mask on as she goes to check out aisle at Fiesta Market supermarket.

Here we go again America. Video footage has emerged of yet another ‘Karen’ going wild in the aisle after she was asked to put her face mask back on.

The unnamed woman is caught on film having a ‘mental episode’ while grocery shopping in what appears to be a Fiesta Market store in Dallas, Texas. Social media points out that the grocery store is a ‘Mexican market of sorts’, with mostly hispanic staff and customers…. (hmmm).

The blonde woman is said to have taken exception to being asked to put her mask back on to stop the potential spread of the ongoing coronavirus before she joined the checkout.

Instead of doing as she was asked the un-identified middle aged woman ‘flips out’, removes items from her trolley and proceeds to wildly throw them around the supermarket while shouting abuse and swearing, ‘I don’t give a fxxk’.

According to the UK’s Sun the woman is thought to have initially entered the store with a mask on. The unfolding fiasco continued until the female shopper ‘ran out of steam,’ and left the store- presumably empty handed.

another day, another karen — this time in dallas. woman was tryna use the express lane too smh #KarensGoneWild pic.twitter.com/4mD3mn8PDj — 𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙭𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙨𝙞𝙪 🧢 (@siushi) June 28, 2020

Refusal by some to wear the face mask amid the general public health crises has become a symbolic show of defiance in claims that following best public safety standards is an affront to ‘liberty’. A point of honor that has seen President Donald Trump and many in the Republican branch downplaying the scourge’s existence and the ‘inconvenience’ of the public health calamity which as of Sunday has claimed over 128K lives in the U.S (yes folks, the numbers keep rising).

The un-named instigator goes on to join other ‘irritants’, usually middle aged white America woman (aka Karen) who have to come use the public arena to subject unwitting individuals to their strained version of reality and white privilege as Americans continue to deal with the fall out of COVID-19, a moribund economy and and full frontal civil breakdown amid racial tensions and the realization America is coming undone at the very core of its existential being.