Cale Groff Florida rapper aka Ace $wift arrested imploring fans on Instagram to kills cops over George Floyd death.

An aspiring Florida rapper has been arrested after telling fans to kill cops in an Instagram post.

Cale Groff, 20, was arrested Tuesday by St. Petersburg Police after calling on his 7222 Instagram followers to gather at a local mall and throw bricks through the windows, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun.

‘If you see a police … Throw a brick at his head or whatever’s in your hand… F–k all the police, we gonna kill them how they killed George,’ Groff said in a since removed video.

Groff, who makes music under the name ‘Ace $wift,’ was booked on a felony charge of making threatening communications or threats of mass shootings. He was released later Tuesday on a $20,000 bond, jail records show.

Groff posts music on his SoundCloud page to his 308 listeners, with songs titled “Pimpin Ain’t Easy,, “Still Scamming” and “F–k It.” Cover art accompanying the images shows Groff brandishing weapons or holding wads of cash.

Since his arrest, the rapper has removed all his Instagram posts.

‘We are not the same we cannot coexist,’ Groff tweeted May 29.

The rapper is not affiliated with a political party, according to voter records.