Monroe Louisiana murder suicide: Brittany Tucker death. Mother shoots dead her four children and neighbor then self. Had being going through mental illness crises.

A Louisiana mother shot and killed her four children, including a five month old baby, and her neighbor before turning the gun on herself at a Monroe apartment complex according to reports.

Monroe Police Chief Reggie Brown confirmed the six deaths that occurred Thursday night and identified Brittany Tucker, 30, as the shooter in the quintuple murder-suicide.

Brown told news outlets on Friday that Tucker suffered from mental health issues. The woman had been seen waving a gun at the Parkwood Apartments in the days before the shootings.

Anteshia Logwood, 20, was shot and killed at the apartment complex shortly before 8pm on Thursday. Brown said Logwood had dismissed an irrational remark that Tucker had made, the Monroe News Star reported.

Tucker asked Logwood, ‘What are you laughing at?’ before fatally shooting the neighbor in the chest, reported KNOE.

A cry for help

Brown said Tucker then returned to her apartment and shot her children.

Police identified the four children as Tremayne Tucker, 12; Trechelle Tucker, eight; Treasure Tucker, five; and Glory Tucker, five months old.

Police said the mother turned the gun on herself before officers responded to the scene.

‘After speaking with witnesses who were present over the past couple of days, Ms. Tucker was showing irrational behavior with the gun in hand, and no one felt the need to reach out to law enforcement or anyone of that nature to let us know she was showing irrational behavior and possessing a firearm,’ Brown told the News Star. ‘We could have responded and got her some help because that was a cry for help.’

Mother was receiving treatment for mental illness but still managed to legally buy gun

Brown noted Tucker was receiving treatment for mental illness.

‘Here recently, she appeared to be in a mental crisis, and the mental health crisis continued to get worse and her state of mental health deteriorated over the past two or three days,’ Brown explained. ‘Brittany Tucker, she is a victim in this as well … This a tragic incident that we wish we would have been able to prevent.’

According to investigators, Tucker bought the gun legally just days before the shootings. It remained unclear how the mentally ill woman was able to legally acquire the weapon.

According to the description of a GoFundMe campaign launched by Anteshia Logwood’s older brother, his sister would have turned 21 years old on Wednesday.

‘Instead of planning for her birthday, we have to plan for a funeral,’ wrote Charles Logwood.

On her Facebook page, which has been dormant since late May, Tucker referred to herself as an ‘apostle’ and frequently shared religious messages and memes.