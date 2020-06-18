Brandon Straka kicked off American Airlines for refusing to wear mask amid ongoing coronavirus becomes most hated on social media after viral video.

A Trump supporter has become the new face of MAGA and the focus of social media derision after viral video he recorded showed his scorn after being told he had to wear a mask upon a recent American Airlines flight. Refusing to relent the supporter was made to get off.

Brandon Straka was denied travel on Wednesday as airlines move to enforce stricter safety measures amid the ongoing coronavirus.

After being refused on the flight, a hapless Straka condemned the incident as ‘absolutely insane’ and said ‘we don’t even have a choice anymore’ in a video on social media (see below).

While there is no federal mandate requiring passengers to wear face masks on flights, individual airlines are able to enforce their own rules surrounding coronavirus safety precautions.

Wednesday’s fracas incident happened aboard a domestic flight from New York’s LaGuardia to Dallas-Fort Worth ABC News reports.

In a statement, American Airlines said: ‘After he refused to comply with the instructions provided by the flight crew, our team members asked him to deplane.

‘He deplaned and the flight departed the gate four minutes late at 12:34pm ET.’

In a tweet following the incident, Straka posted: ‘I was just removed from my flight for not wearing a mask. 1st time this has happened. Not a federal law.

‘Staff standing over me telling me it’s THE LAW. So much for ‘please respect those who can not wear a mask’. When I pointed out this wasn’t a law I was removed.’

In separate tweets, he wrote: ‘Flight Attendant: Excuse me, sir, do you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask? Me: Yes. Flight Attendant: May I ask what that is? Me: Sanity. ‘

‘So, to any super sleuths out there looking for their GOTCHA! moment, this tweet was written BEFORE the first flight attendant approached me about the mask. It was a JOKE regarding the general announcement they were making. And it’s still funny.’

Continuing with his special logic amid (and denial) amid an ongoing health crises, Straka had more to offer naysayers on social media.

‘I have been inundated with death threats, attacks on social media & email.’

In response to a Twitter user who wrote ‘Their plane, their rules.#WearADamnMask,’ Brandon Straka said: ‘Do you apply this same logic to cake bakers who don’t wish to be forced to bake cakes for gay weddings?’

Posted Straka just on noon Thursday: ‘The past 24 hrs has proven conclusively to me what I already knew. I have been inundated with death threats, attacks on social media & email. None of these ppl have asked if I there’s a reason why I couldn’t wear the mask. They are just another arm of the left’s rageful mob.’

Straka, a conservative media personality who has appeared on Fox News, said he wore a mask that was provided to him but took it off after he boarded the plane, CNN reported.

Describing the incident, he said: ‘One of the flight attendants came to me pretty aggressively and said, ‘Sir, you need to be wearing your mask.’

‘And I said, ‘Well, I don’t have one.”

Straka declined to comment to CNN on whether he had a medical condition that would prevent him from being able to use a mask, but he said: ‘I find it difficult and prohibitive to wear a mask, yes.’

Are you suppose to have a choice during a public health crises?

In a video posted on social media after being removed from the flight, Straka described the incident as ‘absolutely insane’ and said: ‘We don’t even have a choice anymore.’

‘I just got kicked off my flight, American Airlines, because they told me that it was the law that I have to wear a mask.

‘When I pointed out this is not true, this is actually not the law, they said yes it is, yes it is, and then they eventually changed their story to ‘well its our policy and you can’t fly with us if you don’t do it’.

‘The whole staff was just standing around me, intimidating me, saying ‘you’re keeping everybody waiting’…’

‘This is insane, these people have gone absolutely nuts.’

He went on to say that the airline was working to rebook him on another flight and that they were going to ‘force’ him to wear a mask on the new flight.

Former liberal-turned-conservative

Straka, who describes himself as a former liberal-turned-conservative, was behind the controversial WalkAway social media campaign that was launched ahead of the 2018 mid-term elections and designed for ‘individuals who no longer accept the current ideology of the Democratic Party’.

Straka, a part-time New York City hairdresser, said he used to be a liberal Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 according to the dailymail.

In May 2017 he posted a six-minute Facebook video renouncing liberalism and the Democratic Party.

‘Once upon a time, I was a liberal,’ he says in the video. ‘For years now, I have watched as the left has devolved into intolerant, inflexible, illogical, hateful, misguided, ill-informed, un-American, hypocritical, menacing, callous, ignorant, narrow-minded and, at times, blatantly fascistic behavior and rhetoric.’

Since posting the video, which went viral, Straka has appeared on Fox News several times as a contributor and has had posts retweeted by Donald Trump and Sarah Palin.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Straka’s refusal to wear a mask echoes that of President Trump who has been observed taking great measures not to be seen wearing a mask in public as he continues to downplay the virility of the pandemic.