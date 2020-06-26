Amber Lynn Gilles aka San Diego Karen condemned following Facebook post seeking to shame Starbucks Starbucks Barista Lenin Gutierrez for refusing to serve non mask wearing patron without medical reason.

A California woman has become the object of scorn after attempting to shame a San Diego Starbucks barista who refused to serve the non mask wearing patron earlier this week. The incident has since led to the hapless worker being the recipient of over $28K in tips from a fundraiser raised on his behalf.

Amber Lynn Gilles, a yoga instructor and photographer, took to Facebook on June 22, condemning Lenin Gutierrez – for not serving her at a Starbucks in San Diego.

‘Meet Lenen from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m not wearing a mask,’ she said in the post, tagging the coffee shop off the 4200 block of Genesee Avenue.

The now viral post has been shared more than 47,000 times and has been inundated with comments from people slamming the woman for her post.

Under California Governor Gavin Newsom‘s mandate regarding mask, people can be exempt for wearing masks but must provide a medical reason.

This happened at the location I frequented with my dad💔 @Starbucks, would you please ban Amber Lynn Gilles from your stores? Those of us who just want a cup of coffee don’t want her around, nor should your employees be exposed to harm because of people like her. #KarensGoneWild pic.twitter.com/bvNTAvAhpg — AF (@twobyflor) June 23, 2020

The post prompted Matt Cowan to establish the GoFundMe for Gutierrez, who he did not know. The two have been in communication and have plans to meet up, with the barista sending Cowan multiple videos and posts where he thanked his supporters.

‘I want to remind everyone to be kind to one another and to love each other and always remember to wear a mask,’ he said in a video.

Cowan told KGTV he was struck by how people are ‘rallying around somebody for doing what they’re supposed’ to do and trying to curb the spread of COVID-19.

‘It just goes to show you there are a lot of good people out there, and that outweighs the bad,’ Cowan said.

The GoFundMe has raised just over $28, 000 since it was initially posted on Tuesday. It is called, ‘Tips for Lenin Standing Up To A San Diego Karen.’

Gilles took to Facebook to defend her actions and to clash with those who were blasting her on her post.

‘I am not scared or bothered by your ignorant fraud a**’s, not so sorry you losers got nothing better to do.,’ she said on Tuesday. ‘Thanks for the ratings you all act like the terrorist organization you are.’

@YogaAlliance Is Amber Lynn Gilles one of your teachers? She posts really racist propaganda on her social media and believes C19 is a hoax. Does she represent the values of your organization? #AmberLynnGilles #YogaAlliance — It’s Ryan! (@RyanDicksBMX) June 23, 2020

Responded one individual on Facebook, ‘You sound like the world’s least soothing yoga instructor. You also must be loving all this attention. It’s much harder to go viral by being compassionate, but maybe you you could try it sometime? Either way, enjoy your 15 minutes. I look forward to never hearing about you again.’

Posted another, ‘What is most troubling about this whole thing is that you do not have the ability to understand why your actions and words are so terribly, horribly wrong. You are showing people a level of selfishness and pettiness that is beyond the pale.’

‘You are raising children to believe that this entitled behavior is not only okay, but expected. That young man is following the rules his company has laid out. For you to put him on blast is shameful. Go somewhere to get your coffee where you are not required to wear a mask. Put other people in danger somewhere else.’

‘It’s not about YOU getting sick, it’s about keeping EVERYONE ELSE from getting sick. This will all come around to you some day. I only hope you learn from it when it does. Your children have my sympathies. This comes off almost as if you are seeking attention and publicity which is even sadder.’

Starbucks released a statement standing behind the need to wear masks inside stores.

‘We want everyone to feel welcome in our stores,’ they said in a statement to CBS 8. ‘We respectfully request customers follow social distancing and safety protocols recommended by public health officials, including wearing a facial covering when visiting our stores.