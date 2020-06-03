Alexandria Lyons Grand Rapids, Michigan charged with inciting riots & looting after Facebook Live post. Faces 10 years jail. Has prior criminal history related to social media.

A Michigan woman faces up to 10 years prison for encouraging others to loot and throw bricks at buildings in a Facebook Live video, according to a report.

Alexandria ‘Ally’ Lyons of Grandville posted the live-streamed video over the weekend during riots in Grand Rapids that left more than 100 businesses damaged, MLive.com reports.

In the video, Lyons is seen drinking beer — thought to be stolen from a bar called Mojo’s in Grand Rapids — and showing off clothes allegedly stolen from F. David Barney Clothiers, according to court records.

At another point, ‘she is heard multiple times encouraging her friends and others to throw bricks or other objects at windows of multiple businesses downtown and at one point picks up a brick herself and mentions heading ‘back to the courthouse,’ the arrest affidavit stated.

Lyons is also accused of stealing jewelry from a smashed case on the sidewalk, telling her friends ‘to get her a gold bracelet because she already has silver ones,’ police said in the affidavit.

Prior convictions

The 22-year-old was arrested after numerous people reached out to police, saying she ‘was responsible for causing and creating a lot of damage in the downtown area,’ cops said.

But there’s more.

While she was at the police station, cops received videos via text message allegedly showing her kicking in a window of a county building which houses the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office during the riots.

Of note, Lyon’s, has history of drug convictions, along with being involved in social media indecent exposure case in 2014 WOOD-TV reports.

Lyons is charged with inciting a riot, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, and malicious destruction of property, a five-year felony. She is being held on a $40,000 bond, according to MLive.com.

Grand Rapids descended into chaos over the weekend following a protest over the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.