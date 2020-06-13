Oklahoma boy, 5, dies in hot car after grandma goes gambling for...

Alanna Jean Orr Oklahoma City grandmother sentenced 17 years jail after leaving 5 year old grandson to die in hot car while she went gambling at the Kickapoo Casino.

An Oklahoma grandmother has been sentenced to 17 plus years jail for leaving her five-year-old grandson in a hot car with no air conditioning while she went gambling inside a casino for almost six hours.

Alanna Jean Orr, 50 of Oklahoma City, was sentenced to 210 months in a federal prison after she was charged with second degree felony murder in April 2019 of her five year old grandson, Maddox Ryan Durbin. The decision came from Judge Scott Palk.

Orr has also been ordered to serve three years of supervised release and will have to pay $3,877.31 in restitution for funeral expenses to the Oklahoma Crime Victims Compensation Board, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Timothy Downing.

According to an affidavit, Orr was caring for the young boy on June 21, 2018, when she went to the Kickapoo Casino in Harrah, Oklahoma.

Of note, the venue is operated by the Kickapoo Tribe, of which Orr is a member.

Offense took place on Native American tribal trust land

Orr arrived to the casino at approximately 1.23pm and left the casino at around 7.28pm.

Orr’s grandson stayed inside the car while temperatures in the area reached over ninety degrees fahrenheit (32 degrees celsius).

The grandmother is said to have called 911 around 15 minutes after leaving the casino, the affidavit states. Orr told authorities that her grandson had choked and was not breathing.

Harrah police met with the woman at the police department and attempted to resuscitate the child. Rigor mortis had already begun, police noted.

A federal grand jury in Indian County found that Orr caused the death of the child by willfully failing to provide adequate shelter and supervision while she was watching over the child.

Because the defendant and the victim are Native Americans and the offense took place on tribal trust land, the case was subject to federal jurisdiction.

Orr pleaded guilt on July 30, 2019.

She was immediately remanded into custody during the Thursday hearing by Judge Palk.