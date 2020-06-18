Brittanie Mae Miloshevsky Utah mother charged with child crimes after crashing into pond during drink driving joy ride on Salt Lake City golf course, killing 18 month old baby son.

What was she thinking? An 18 month old baby boy has died after the minivan his drink driving mother was commandeering ended up submerged in a pond on a Utah golf course over the weekend.

Brittanie Mae Miloshevsky, 28, was taking a ‘joyride’ on the Salt Lake City course and failed to spot the water feature in the darkness as she drove around the greens, sending her vehicle straight into the pond.

Miloshevsky’s car was found at Golf in the Round, a nine-hole course, with her 18-month-old son, Will, still strapped into his car seat late on Sunday night.

Upon arriving at the golf course, officers say they found a hole in the fence with the minivan partially submerged in a pond.

Emergency responders found the boy’s mother nearby who told police officers that her baby was still inside the car which had partially sunk.

An infant was hospitalized in critical condition and his mother Brittanie Mae Miloshevsky was jailed after South Salt Lake Police say she drove onto a golf course and into a pond while intoxicated. The story on how heroic actions by police saved the child #KSLTV pic.twitter.com/2u1T500tFm — Derek Petersen (@Derek_Photog) June 8, 2020

Drunk mom found lying on ground appearing trying to sleep

The officers dove into the waters several times in order to retrieve the child.

Miloshevsky was found ‘passed out near a fence on the golf course,’ according to a police affidavit. ‘She was lying on the ground and appeared to be trying to sleep.’

Upon bringing her young son out of the pond, he was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition but later died.

Miloshevsky admitted she had been drinking and had driven to the golf course according to Deseret News.

‘Officers searched the area and located the car submerged in a pond. Officers checked the car and located a small child submerged in the vehicle. The child was submerged for a substantial period of time in cold water,’ the affidavit states.

‘Miloshevsky’s clothing is completely soaked with water and it appears she was in the vehicle at the time it went into the water,’ the report reads.

Miloshevsky has been booked on a number of charges including driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury, child abuse homicide, child endangerment and criminal mischief.

Officials say the water is part of a wastewater plant and the officers who dove in to rescue the infant were also treated at the hospital according to ABC4.