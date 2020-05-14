: About author bio at bottom of article.

Troy and Cassondra Wilson deaths: Parents of Indiana college football player, Cam Wilson found dead hours apart in possible murder suicide.

The parents of Indiana college football player Cam Wilson have been found dead in what police are investigating as a possible murder-suicide.

Cassondra Wilson, a prominent businesswoman, was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head at around 9pm Friday in an apartment in Columbus, Indiana.

The 45-year-old’s death was ruled a homicide. Police said she did not live at the apartment where she was killed and did not reveal who did.

About three hours later, Cassondra’s ex-husband Troy A. Wilson, Cam’s father, was found dead in an office building in Indianapolis some 57 miles away.

The father’s death was determined to be the result of the man hanging himself according to an autopsy, WTHR reports.

Columbus police Lt Matt Harris said investigators were not ready to label the case a murder-suicide, but said Troy is a person of interest in Cassondra’s death.

Harris said that Cassondra had a valid restraining order against Troy.

Parents had divorced last May:

The parents – who divorced last May – are survived by three children, including their football star son Cam.

Cam, 21, was a stand-out wide receiver at Columbus East High School, earning the title of Indiana Football Coaches Association All-Star before graduating in 2016.

He began his collegiate career at Illinois State but transferred to Indiana University in 2018, sitting out his first year due to NCAA transfer rules.

He played three games for the Hoosiers last season.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen released a statement about the Wilsons’ deaths on Sunday.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with Cam and his family,’ Allen told via SI.

‘We’ve been in contact and communication with Cam once we learned of this tragedy. He is a tremendous young man, and we will continue to assist and support him in any and all ways.

‘We ask everyone to respect Cam and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.’

If you would like to donate to my mother’s memorial fund, it would be greatly appreciated. https://t.co/LsS1m3vXMN — Cam Wilson (@camwwilson25) May 11, 2020

Protective order against former husband:

Cassondra was the founder and CEO of ‘Trainerconnect,’ a company which provides in-depth specialized training and certification for employers in the area.

She was also appointed by the Indiana governor to serve as a member of the state’s Minority Business Council and on the Governor’s Commission for Supplier Diversity.

A GoFundMe page raising money to cover Cassondra’s ‘death-related’ expenses has raised more than $76,600 raised of $50,000 goal, come Wednesday night.

Little is known about Cassondra’s relationship with her ex-husband Troy – but her protective order against him indicates it was fraught.

Lt Harris said the order was filed through the Columbus Police Department and that ‘there had to be a reason for that’, but declined to comment further. It remained unclear f there had been incidences of domestic violence between the former couple.