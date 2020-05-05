Tatiana Nazarinova nearly stabbed to death by her alcoholic roommate, Daria Alyabyeva during coronavirus lockdown after demanding she cut out drinking.

A New Yorker’s worse nightmare nearly happened…

An Upper East Side woman was nearly stabbed to death by her roommate after demanding she cut her excessive drinking during the coronavirus lockdown, sparking a near-fatal confrontation.

‘I’m a good person — I don’t deserve this,’ Tatiana Nazarinova, 31, told the nydailynews from a NYC hospital on Sunday. ‘I gave her food, I gave her clothes, I gave her everything.’

Daria Alyabyeva, 27, allegedly attacked Nazarinova during a confrontation over Alyabyeva’s boozing while the two women were pent up together.

Nazarinova and Alyabyeva had roomed together in California years earlier, but the younger woman’s drinking problem drove a wedge between them.

‘I promised myself and my parents and my friends that I’m not gonna deal with this person ever again,’ Nazarinova told the tabloid. ‘She was acting really really crazy and wild.’

Nazarinova moved to Manhattan about six years ago, running an Airbnb out of her apartment on E. 86th St. near Second Ave. Last year, Alyabyeva reconnected with her, asking for a place to stay and help getting on her feet in the city.

‘I thought, if not me, then who?’ said Nazarinova. ‘We’re Russians and we should take care of each other. And honestly, it was a mistake.’

Nazarinova tried to get her friend gigs as a hostess and waitress, but Alyabyeva would allegedly arrive loaded at her job interviews. Then the coronavirus lockdown began, which she thought would curb Alyabyeva’ s hard partying ways.

‘I told her, ‘You can’t drink in the house, you can’t go to the liquor store. It’s a rule,’’ Nazarinova said.

Easier said than done.

‘She would start drinking in the morning,’ Nazarinova said. ‘She would go to the kitchen and grab a coffee cup and pretend she was drinking coffee or tea.’

In March, Alyabyeva got drunk and threatened to stab her, Nazarinova claims.

‘I had to hide all the knives in the kitchen,’ she said.

She called police, who, she said, ‘just told her to walk around the block and sober up.’

Tensions finally came to a boil April 19.

It was when Nazarinova went downstairs to pick up a food order she returned to find a glass of whiskey in the living room. She put the glass in the sink, which set Alyabyeva off.

‘She had super crazy eyes, I can’t even explain it,’ Nazarinova said. ‘I was like, ‘What’s your problem?’’

That’s when the bloodshed began.

‘I didn’t realize she had a huge meat knife,’ Nazarinova told the daily news. ‘I tried to push her away. It was so fast, and dark in the hallway.’

The roommate quickly realized she was wounded.

‘My hip was fountaining blood,’ she said. ‘I was stained in my blood and she was stained in my blood.’

‘I was like ‘Please stop, please stop,” she added. ‘I literally realized I’m probably gonna die because I was losing so much blood. I saw something coming out of my abdomen, I guess it was my intestine.’

Her roommate showed no remorse.

‘I said ‘Dasha I’m gonna die, call the police!’’ Nazarinova said. ‘And she said ‘No, die b—-.’’

Nazarinova found her phone and called 911. Alyabyeva fled before cops arrived.

The nypost reported cops finding Alyabyeva’s knife in the house.

Nazarinova needed a massive blood transfusion and two surgeries. She was sliced and stabbed in the arm, shoulder, hands and face. One of her arteries was also cut, she said.

‘It was mostly muscles and nerves,’ she said. ‘Hopefully in a few weeks or a few months I’ll be back to normal.’

She called the doctors and nurses at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center ‘angels.’ She is expected to be released Monday.

Cops tracked down and arrested Alabyeva about 2 p.m. Tuesday, nine days after the stabbing, charging her with attempted murder in the second degree and assault. She remains held on Rikers Island on $750,000 bond and has since been ordered to surrender her passport.

‘She was calling me her best friend, like her almost-family,’ Nazarinova said of her roommate. ‘And this is what she did to me.’