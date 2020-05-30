Robby Taylor Mount Vernon, Arkansas boy mauled to death by two pit bull dogs while checking mail. Trey Wyatt of Vilonia arrested, faces multitude of charges, including keeping dangerous dogs.

A nine-year-old Arkansas boy has died after being attacked by two pit bull dogs while going to check mail on Thursday. The dog attack has since led to the arrest of a Vilonia man.

Trey Edgar Wyatt, 25, faces multiple felony charges in connection to the mauling attack of 9 year old boy, Robby Taylor, the Faulkner County Sheriffs Office announced.

Robby was reported missing at 9.15am on Thursday from his home in Mount Vernon.

Taylor’s mother said he had gone outside to check the mail but never returned.

When the boy failed to come home from what was supposed to be a quick trip to the mailbox after a few minutes, his mother went looking for him but could not find him.

The mother said she saw several dogs running from a field near her home, and Taylor was later found dead from ‘an apparent dog attack,’ the sheriff’s office said.

‘It’s been difficult.’ Lt. Erinn Stone of the Faulkner County Sheriffs Office told via KARK.

‘It’s definitely taken its toll on the deputies, the investigators, and dispatchers. Anybody who had to be on that call or hear the call,’ Stone added.

The Conway Animal Shelter took custody of two dogs from a home off Chambers Lane. The animals will be quarantined pending the outcome of the investigation.

A preventable death

Wyatt is facing a long list of charges including, tampering with physical evidence, the liability of animals that attack a human being and keeping dangerous dogs. Along with a list of drug and weapon possession charges.​

The family’s legal team released a statement reading, ‘The Taylor Family is shocked and heartbroken over the loss of their son, Robby. They are outraged because this loss was entirely preventable, and especially because Robby’s sister had the grisly misfortune to find her brother’s body. At this time, the family requests space to grieve the loss of a beloved son and brother, as well as prayers while they navigate this devastating time.’

‘Our hearts go out to the family. It’s hard for any family to have to experience this,’ said Stone.​

Faulkner County Sheriffs Office said Wyatt was in court Friday. He was given no bond and will remain in custody until his next court date in July.​

Read a GoFundMe page for the boy: ‘Robby was walking to the mailbox at his home in Mount Vernon and was attacked by 2 loose pit bulls that ended up taking his life,’ the woman describing herself as the mother’s best friend wrote. ‘His family will forever be at a loss and changed from this horrible tragedy.’

As of Saturday morning, $15K had been raised. The boy is survived by his parents and two siblings.