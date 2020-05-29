George Floyd new video shows 3 Minneapolis police officers over him as the handcuffed man on the ground with a knee to his neck pleading to be allowed to stand.

New video from a different angle has emerged showing George Floyd being detained by Minneapolis police officers shortly before his death.

The footage, which has been circulating on social media, was shot from the opposite side of the street from where Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, NBC News reported.

The new video appears to have been recorded right before the one that sparked outrage over Floyd’s death after he pleaded with the cop that he couldn’t breathe.

NBC News’ Social Newsgathering team verified the new footage — which appears to show Floyd in the custody of three cops — using previously reported video of the moment he was detained, Google Street View imagery and statements from police, the outlet reported.

With the new video, not only can we see officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee onto Floyd’s neck but also officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng in the video, on top of the pleading Floyd. A fourth officer stands nearby.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe,” Floyd said in the original video. “My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Please, please. I can’t breathe.”

“Please, please let me stand,” Floyd said in the new video. Floyd died Monday night.

NBC News said it used several markers from previous footage to verify the new video, including that the police vehicle can be seen and a yellow bike is shown leaning against a wall behind it.

The new video also shows part of a sign next to a gas station that says “3 cents off” — matching the sign seen in the initial video, according to the report.

Not one of the three other officers are seen coming to the assistance of Floyd or simply defusing the ongoing commotion.