Peter Manfredonia, the University of Connecticut senior suspected of two murders, was captured by police in Maryland, Wednesday night after six days on the run, authorities said.

Manfredonia, 23, was picked up in Hagerstown, where authorities had previously said he was believed to be heading to in an Uber from Pennsylvania, Connecticut state police announced on Twitter.

The UConn senior student had been on the run since Friday morning after allegedly murdering 62-year-old Ted DeMers, and seriously injuring another elderly man, in Willington, Connecticut, authorities have said.

He’s also accused of killing his high school pal, 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, who was found dead inside his Derby, Ct., home Sunday morning.

Manfredonia then abducted Eisele’s girlfriend and forced her into her 2016 Black Volkswagen Jetta and left the state. Eisele’s girlfriend was found unharmed in Columbia, New Jersey. The woman’s name has not been released.

Inspired by Sandy Hooker shooter?

Authorities said Manfredonia, a Newtown native, was arrested without incident.

The man’s arrest follows a 6 day manhunt which involved many law enforcement agencies.

Police said a motive for the attacks is still unclear. Before his arrest, his family pleaded for him to surrender.

‘Peter, from your parents, who love you, please turn yourself in,’ the attorney for Manfredonia’s family, Michael Dolan, said Monday night.

Manfredonia had reportedly grown up on the same street as the Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza, which left 26 dead — with some claiming that he snapped in a similar manner.

The South Passaic Daily Voice reported that Manfredonia had left a message in his dorm room (see images below) before the murders in which he compared himself to Lanza. According to a student reporter at YourContent, one of these reported messages read, ‘We saw what happened when Adam snapped. Now they see what happens when I snap.’

Connecticut state police said more information on Manfredonia’s capture will be provided Thursday.