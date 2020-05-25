7 year old Columbus, Ohio boy beaten to death by mom: Oneida Maldonado-Cortez charged in son’s murder. Boy’s step-dad, Jose Emanuel Santos Perez also charged.

A Columbus, Ohio woman has been charged with murder in the beating death of her 7-year-old son.

Columbus police were sent to a home shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a child drowning and found 7-year-old Fabian Maldando-Cortez unresponsive. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, AP reports.

Police say the investigation revealed that the boy ‘had been subjected to severe abuse’ that led to his death. His mother, 24-year-old Oneida Maldonado-Cortez, was charged with murder. Police said the child’s stepfather, Jose Emanuel Santos Perez, was charged with child endangerment.

According to court documents reviewed by WBNS, Maldonado-Cortez admitted beating the child multiple times and at no time ever taking the abused boy to hospital. Santos reportedly told police he saw Maldonado-Cortez beat the boy with several objects for months but feared calling police because he did not want her to go to jail.

Fabian at the time of his death had several wounds and lacerations.

Anyone with information about the case as asked to call investigators. It’s unclear whether the defendant has an attorney; a listed number in her name couldn’t be found Sunday