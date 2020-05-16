Makuya Stephanie Kambamba Missouri woman gives birth to newborn baby at Smithfield Foods plant in Milan. Child determined to have been willfully killed by drowning.

A Missouri woman as been arrested after drowning her newborn baby in the toilet after giving birth at a meat plant.

Court documents filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, state ‘the incident’ happened in the restroom at the Smithfield Foods plant in Milan, Missouri, where the mother, 28-year-old Makuya Stephanie Kambamba, worked.

Investigators said that Kambamba, of Kirksville, knowingly allowed her son to drown in a toilet where she had given birth on May 6, 2020. The woman is alleged to have said she saw the infant moving as he was face down in the toilet water after he came out.

The 28-year-old said she then sat back down on the toilet because she had major labor contractions and did not check on her son until approximately 30 minutes later when a Smithfield nurse entered the restroom to check on her.

An autopsy conducted on the child also revealed evidence consistent with a drowning victim and Kambamba was subsequently arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kirksville Police Department and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the death.

She is also facing charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree involuntary manslaughter, and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, and was processed on Friday, May 15, at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Milan.

She was then transported to the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg, Missouri, where she is currently being held without bond.

Not immediately clear is why the mother elected to drown the newborn son and whether she was aware she had the option of legally giving the child away to the state under the Safe Haven Law.

In the state of Missouri, the Safe Haven Law allows parents to safely hand off their children until they are up to five days old, without fear of arrest or prosecution at a designated safe haven, such as a hospital or firehouse, as long as the baby has not been harmed or abused.