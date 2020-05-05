London Miner Eagle Idaho woman becomes most hated on the internet after snapchat video shows her boxing her German Shepherd dog as investigation is launched.

A Snapchat video of an Idaho woman boxing her dog has sparked outrage on social media —with the woman facing potential animal cruelty charges as the Idaho Humane Society launches a formal investigation

Video showed the woman since identified on social media as London Miner in workout gear and boxing gloves repeatedly punching a German shepherd in the face.

‘We’re boxing animals. Where’s Sarah McLachlan?,’ someone in the background can be heard saying, referring to the singer and well-known animal-rights activist, whose songs have been featured in ads for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The dog yelps as the woman, the daughter of a local Eagle sheriff lands a punch and says: ‘I hit him so hard I felt that through…,’ before the 13-second clip ends abruptly.

The footage (see below) was shared widely on other social media platforms, with many viewers since decrying it as animal abuse.

‘U really think I’m strong enough to hurt him?’

According to a report from Too Fab, the woman defended her actions in the video. She said, ‘He plays hard. A girl gunna hit him a little bit and you guys wanna press some girl hitting him with gloves.’

She also said that her dog ‘never got hurt and was playing the entire time. I’d never let my dog get hurt.’

The woman continued, ‘I do what I do with my dog. He thinks it’s a game was he hurt at all in the video or at all? He’s literally laying with me in bed.’

According to a screenshot of another chat, Miner said, ‘He is my dog. He plays ruff and loves playing. I’m the same weight as him. U really think I’m strong enough to hurt him? No.’

The individual in the conversation replied, ‘That doesn’t look good and you know that.’ Miner replied, ‘Do u think I care.’

While the dog’s owner insists she was only being playful, (do you suppose…?) that didn’t stop ‘distressed’ animal lovers expressing alarm over the video (is it ever wise to publicly post such videos and for whose benefit?).

Posted one social media, ‘Local officials need to REMOVE the dog! No matter if the cop dad says it’s ok it is NOT! It’s not ‘silly’! Who raises such ignorant?!!” Another said, “Please at least remove the pup and have it examined by a vet. It could have a broken jaw and brain injuries.’

While another posted, ‘The person behind the camera is just as sick! London Miner I hope this video ruins you and lands your dog with a wonderful human who will treasure it like it deserves! I actually want to cry, I hate people sometimes.’

Beating and harassing animals?

The Idaho Humane Society said Monday that it had received an ‘overwhelming’ number of calls and emails about the clip and was launching a probe.

The shelter’s Animal Care and Control division has contacted the woman, who is from Eagle, who to date has not been publicly identified, according to the Idaho Statesman.

‘The investigation is currently pending review at the local prosecutor’s office for a charging decision,’ Idaho Humane Society spokeswoman Kristine Schellhaas said.

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office could charge the woman under a local law that addresses ‘beating and harassing animals.’

The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of up to six months in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.