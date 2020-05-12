How? Pregnant 22 year old mom & two young kids killed in...

Kristy Monroe St Louis County, Missouri mom killed along with her two children, the children’s father, Travon Nelson & his teen brother in horror car crash.

A 22 year old pregnant Missouri mother and her two young children have died in a ‘horror crash’ along with the children’s father and the man’s 16-year-old brother over the weekend in Jennings.

Kristy A. Monroe of Mexico, Mo. was killed instantly alongside the driver, Travon I. Nelson, 22, their children Kaniya, seven months, son Travon Jr., two, and the children’s teenage uncle, Samuel Nelson when their 2002 Toyota RAV4 was rear-ended in North St. Louis County.

Travon was driving his ex girlfriend’s SUV with his family at 5pm on Saturday when the car veered off road forcing him to abruptly turn back onto the highway according to highway patrol records.

Investigators at Missouri State Highway Patrols say Travon, from Florissant, went off the right side of the road, then over-corrected himself and drove into the northbound lane of traffic.

A Nissan 2013 cargo van driven by Larry Boyd, 54, of St. Louis then collided with the back of the RAV4, causing the vehicle to overturn with the family inside KSDK reported.

The vehicle Travon was driving was upturned and rolled violently along the road killing all five individuals inside. Boyd, the driver of the oncoming vehicle survived the crash.

The curvy road is filled with potholes and drivers speed all the time:

‘It was the worst Mother’s Day of my life. What a way to spend it. I’m just at a loss for words. It hurts,’ Samuel and Travon’s mother Kennesa Thompson told Five On Your Side on Sunday.

Yolanda Talley called 911 after the crash. She revealed family members had been to the site ‘screaming and yelling and hurting’.

Relatives described Travon was a loving father to five children ranging in age from seven months to five years old.

Ms Talley said the curvy road is filled with potholes and drivers speed all the time.

‘Oh, my God. I have been crying ever since,’ she told KMOV4. ‘I heard the screams. I hear it every time somebody dies out here.’

It wasn’t determined whether Travon Nelson was speeding when he veered off the road.

Boyd, the driver of the 2013 Nissan is currently in hospital with serious injuries.

‘Man, it was a horrible site. A lot of people tried to come and assist these people,’ Anton Meyer, who witnessed the two-car crash, told Five On Your Side.

‘I love you so much Kristy Monroe. I’m just glad every time we left each other we said I love you,’ the pregnant young mother’s sister Erin posted on Facebook post, adding in a separate one, ‘We hadda bond from the very beginning, my sister and my best friend.’

Police revealed the family were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.