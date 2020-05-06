Katrina Morgan, Port Clinton, Ohio woman calls 911 to report her crotch is on fire during an evening of drinking is booked for being a public nuisance.

Lessons in sobriety explored …

Also making her tabloid debut is Port Clinton, Ohio woman, Katrina Morgan, 50, who found herself on the wrong side of the law when she called 911 to ask for help to put out a fire in her ‘pxxxy.’

Morgan according to the Port Clinton News-Herald called cops circa 10p,m, Saturday to report her brain crotch was ‘ablaze.’

At one point, our collective hero asked whether the fire department’s ‘hose is working’ along with demanding, ‘I need somebody to come put it out with their hose.’ Indeed.

Police arrived at the scene to find Morgan at her friend’s home, where she and others had been drinking, residents told the officers.

Cops then moved to arrest Morgan for false reports and disrupting police operations, according to the newspaper.

Morgan became agitated and yelled at the officers as she resisted arrest, only relenting when an officer threatened her with a stun gun.

Morgan faces charges of disrupting public services, making false alarms, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to the Port Clinton Police Department.

A regard of the residence revealed empty liquor bottles with the residents conceding that they’d all been drinking and that Morgan was intoxicated. It remained unclear how long the group had been drinking.

During police questioning, the suspect’s ‘friends’ denied seeing Morgan on the phone, the News-Herald reported. Do you suppose…?