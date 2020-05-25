History of assaults: Ypsilanti man charged in beating of 75 year old...

Jaden T. Hayden of Ypsilanti charged in beating of Norman Bledsoe senior patient at Detroit’s Westwood Nursing Center. History of mental illness & other assaults.

A 20-year-old Detroit nursing home patient has been charged with beating his 75-year-old roommate and another man in assaults that he allegedly recorded on his cellphone and posted on social media.

Jaden T. Hayden of Ypsilanti was charged with two counts of assault, larceny and two counts of stealing a financial transaction device, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office revealed over the weekend.

‘The alleged actions of this defendant are truly and uniquely disturbing,’ Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. ‘We must be able to trust our loved ones in specialty care facilities. I truly hope that the facts of this case are one of a kind.’

The incident which elicited a reaction from a disbelieving President Donald Trump occurred while Hayden had been sharing a room with Norman Bledsoe a former army veteran at the Westwood Nursing Center.

Authorities allege Hayden setting up a cellphone and recorded himself beating the older man mlive reported on Sunday.

Hayden is also alleged to have assaulted another resident at the facility as they lay defenseless in their bed.

Hayden told nursing home staff who found Bledsoe bleeding on May 15 that the old man had fallen out of bed, prosecutors said on Sunday.

Bledsoe had head injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

But there’s more.

Along with Hayden posting video of the attack on social media, prosecutors allege the 20 year also stealing Bledsoe´s credit cards.

He was arrested on Thursday after the video was brought to the attention of police.

An attorney for the nursing home told WJXK-TV that staff members were not aware of the attack until they saw the video. At the time Hayden told staff that Bledsoe fell from his bed.

Hayden it was revealed was not a long-term resident of the nursing home.

WXYZ-TV cited Hayden’s father who said his 20 year old son having been moved to the nursing home recently after contracting COVID-19.

The father mentioned his son having mental health issues and a pending assault case in a previous incident. The father questioned why his son was placed at the elderly nursing home in the first place.

The incident follows President Trump on Thursday tweeting after the videos surfacing online.

‘Is this even possible to believe? Can this be for real? Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing?’ a disbelieving Trump wondered.

In one video, which seems to have been filmed by the abuser, the man calmly faces the camera.

‘This b**ch-a** n**r wouldn’t get off my bed.’

He then appears to punch an elderly man in the face multiple times.

The victim tries in vain to shield his head from the rain of punches and tries to get up.

The abuser then grabs him by the neck and pulls him off the bed.

He then turns the camera round to show the injuries he has caused to his victim, with blood seen streaming down the old man’s face.

The aggressor is then heard saying: ‘This b**ch-a** n**r wouldn’t get off my bed.’

A separate video was also posted on social media appearing to show the same man abusing another elderly victim.

In the footage the suspect holds his fist in front of the camera and then launches the attack on the elderly victim who is lying in bed.

Detroit Police confirmed Thursday afternoon they had arrested someone over the incident which they said took place at a ‘senior home’.

‘Thank you to everyone for your assistance in bringing the senior home incident to our attention,’ the police department said in a tweet.

‘The Detroit Police Department is investigating the situation, and an arrest has been made. Thank you again.’