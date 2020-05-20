Hagen Mills suicide death. Baskets Hollywood actor kills self in botched murder suicide after shooting the mother of his 4 year old daughter at her Mayfield, Kentucky residence. Incident follows recent sodomy and meth possession arrest.

Hollywood actor Hagen Mills has died in an alleged attempted murder-suicide. The ‘Baskets’ star’s death follows the 29 year old ‘troubled actor’ allegedly shooting the mother of his 4 year old child and then himself in his native Kentucky.

A report via TMZ cited the actor’s mother saying Mills trying to kill former partner Erica Price, 34, at her residence in Mayfield on Tuesday evening. The actor who’d been living many years in Los Angeles still maintained a home in Mayfield, where his 4 year old daughter, Mila, lived along with her mother.

Mayfield Police Department responded to an attempted murder-suicide at around 5:45 pm on Tuesday at Price’s residence The West Kentucky Star reports.

Upon arriving sheriff’s deputies came across the 34 year old woman outside with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest. She reportedly told officials that Mills was still inside and that he had turned the gun on himself.

The ‘incident’ unfolded as Mills held Price’s mother and the four year old hostage until Mills returned home. As she walked through the front door, Mills shot her multiple times. She was taken to hospital in a stable condition after contacting police.

Troubled criminal rap:

Records from Graves County Jail in Kentucky show Mills has an extensive rap sheet.

On March 30 of this year, he was arrested and charged with first degree rape and sodomy, as well as kidnapping and possession of methamphetamine.

According to an arrest warrant, Mills allegedly became embroiled in an altercation with a woman outside his home sometime in March. He reportedly struck the victim with a handgun ‘causing a laceration to her lip’.

The woman who was held inside Mills home for hours, managed to escape when Mills fell asleep. The victim took herself to a local hospital for an examination.

Mills following his arrest was released May 6 on a $500,000 property bond and $10,000 surety the dailymail reports.

Mills grew up in the south, before he relocated to Los Angeles to pursue acting in the early 2010s.

He was best known for appearing in the FX comedy-drama series, Baskets, created in 2016 by Zach Galifianakis and Louis CK. The Emmy-winning show ran for four seasons and starred Galifianakis the lead role.

Actor was addressing issues

According to his IMDb profile, Mills also starred in an episode of the TV comedy Swedish Dicks, and had a role in the 2013 telemovie Bonnie & Clyde: Justified.

The actor’s last listed role is the upcoming indie horror film, Star Light, set for release in August which Mills had promoted.

One of Mills’ former reps, Elyah Dolan, told Heavy that she had not heard from the actor since 2018, when he returned to Kentucky to ‘address issues unrelated to the entertainment industry’.

‘I knew him as a talented actor and horseman with that classic southern hospitality and charm. May he rest in peace,’ she stated.

She did not elaborate on the ‘issues’ Mills was seeking to address, but the actor was frequently in trouble with the law.

Records from the Graves County Jail website show he was arrested for a DUI in 2016, wanton endangerment in 2017, and second-degree assault in 2018.

According to his Facebook profile, Mills and Price began dating in 2012 – four years before they welcomed their daughter, Mila. Price currently works as a nurse practitioner at Kentucky Care.

Mills began splitting his time between Hollywood and Kentucky, where Price and his baby girl were based.It remains unclear when the couple split.

Locals who knew Mills expressed their shock on social media Wednesday.

‘Just such a sad situation for both families. I can’t imagine. Prayers for his soul and for Erica Price and her family. This isn’t the Hagen I knew and grew up with. You never know what someone is going through,’ one old acquaintance posted.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to support Price, who will need ongoing medical treatment for the injuries she sustained during Tuesday’s incident.

The description reads: ‘Erica was involved in an incident entirely out of her control and the results of that incident have left her with injuries that needed immediate and ongoing medical treatment.

Mayfield Police would have declined to speculate the motive behind Mills’ attempted murder-suicide.