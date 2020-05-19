Gregory Tyree Boyce and Natalie Adepoju cause of death. Unconfirmed reports told of a white powder found at couple’s Las Vegas condo. Possible drug overdose?

Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead last week at their Las Vegas apartment.

The Las Vegas Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that Gregory, 30, was pronounced dead on May 13.

His girlfriend, 27-year-old Natalie Adepoju, was also pronounced dead. The cause of the couple’s deaths have not been revealed and is pending.

Boyce was known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight franchise movie.

E! News reports that the couple was reportedly found deceased in a Las Vegas condo they shared on May 13.

‘Greg’s cousin woke up and noticed that Greg’s car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them,’ a source revealed.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that a white powdery substance was found at the scene, but this is unconfirmed by authorities.

It was not clear if the couple’s death was the result of a drug overdose.

Remained active on Instagram:

Prior to his death, the source said Boyce was ‘really focused and handling a lot of business.’

He moved to Las Vegas to help his mother, but Boyce would commute to Los Angeles for acting roles and to see his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya.

The couple was last featured on Boyce’s Instagram page in May when he wished Adepoju a Happy Mother’s Day.

‘Happy Mother’s Day again to my right hand/ my roll dog/ my Queen! Love you,’ the Twilight actor posted.

Adepoju and Boyce have reportedly been together for just over a year.

‘At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old,’

In a statement on GoFundMe, Adepoju is remembered as a ‘loving daughter, niece, sister, cousin, and friend.’

She is survived by her father, three siblings and her son, Egypt.

In December, Boyce celebrated his 30th birthday with a reflective post about his life.

‘At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old,’ he posted on Instagram.

‘Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let’s make the rest of these years your best!!’

It wasn’t clear why the actor believed he might not make it to age 30.

Boyce’s mother, Lisa Wayne, mourned her son’s death in a Facebook post on Sunday.

She revealed that Boyce had ambitions of starting a wing business, West Wings, and Adepoju was helping him.

‘We were supposed to meet on Tuesday with my dad to discuss some plans for our near future to launch us into a great future, but that never happened,’ she posted.

‘Greggy, if I could get my chef on like you, I’d continue this West Wings and set your baby girl up for life. You told me that you didn’t want me to work, you wanted to take care of me. Oh man, this is killing me Hunny…

‘I’m sick without you. I’m torn, I’m lost. I’m in pain. I’d text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you’d tell me, Ma, I got you, we’ll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me?’

Wayne last saw Boyce on May 11 when she visited his home to eat leftover food from Mother’s Day and spend time together.

‘I went to your house to eat leftovers from Mother’s day,’ she wrote.

‘We watched a Dave Chappelle show and you walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home.

‘That was it. Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again.’