Vanita Nicole Richardson and Truvenia Clarece Campbell homicide deaths: Georgia stepsisters found dead under bridge w/ plastic bags over heads.
How did two stepsisters come to end up dead underneath a Georgia overpass bridge?
Georgia police have launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of two stepsisters were found with plastic bags over their heads under a highway overpass earlier this week near the outskirts of Rome.
Vanita Nicole ‘Vera’ Richardson, 19, and Truvenia Clarece ‘Bean’ Campbell, 31, were discovered unresponsive beneath the East Rome Bypass bridge near the bank of the Etowah River Wednesday morning, Floyd County Chief Deputy Coroner Connie Chandler confirmed.
A Georgia Bureau of Investigation press release said the sisters’ deaths were ruled homicides. The cause of the victims’ deaths were not immediately released following the completion of their autopsies.
The women’s bodies were “apparently dropped over the (Etowah) bridge,” GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Brian Johnston told the Rome News-Tribune.
NEW DEVELOPMENTS in the suspicious deaths of 19-year-old Vanita Richardson and 30-year-old Clarice Campbell: Investigators are searching for a 1997 Toyota Corolla, gold in color, with a Georgia license plate: RTJ6295. #fox5atl https://t.co/OtmAJOikcK
— Tiffany Griffith (@Fox5Tiffany) May 15, 2020
Missing vehicle of one of the sisters believed to have been stolen:
Two maintenance workers came across the bodies at around 11am while working in the area and called 911, reportedly telling a dispatcher that the women had plastic bags over their heads and that their clothing was in tatters, reported WSB-TV.
Scanner traffic indicated that spent shell casings were found at the scene, but that has not been confirmed by the authorities.
Investigators are now seeking the whereabouts of an automobile belonging to Richardson, which investigators say both girls were driving in Tuesday night, less than 24 hours prior to the grim discovery of their bodies.
Authorities identified the vehicle as a 1997 gold Toyota Corolla with the license plate RTJ6295. The car is considered stolen and has been placed into the state’s crime information database.
Teen sister had been set to graduate next weekend:
Richardson attended Armuchee High School in Rome, The Rome News-Tribune reported.
Floyd County Schools spokesperson Lenora Doss said Richardson was scheduled to graduate next weekend.
‘We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the news of the death of one of our students,’ Doss stated. ‘We extend our deepest sympathies to the Armuchee Community and her friends and family at this time.
‘Our thoughts and prayers are with them. Vanita will be remembered for being a fun-loving, humble, and motivated student who was making strong plans for her future.
‘Even throughout the school closures, Vanita’s passing is felt by all. In particular, the staff members whose lives she touched with her caring personality and big heart.’
Georgia authorities say the investigation is ongoing and in the early stages.
GBI investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area of the overpass between Tuesday at 10.30pm and Wednesday at 11am to contact them at 1800-597-8477.
Sisters Vanita Nicole “Vera” Richardson, 19, and Truvenia Clarece “Bean” Campbell, 31, identified as homicide victims as GBI asks for assistance https://t.co/P5zeX7Gxwr @romenewstribune pic.twitter.com/cVaU2FCZ1E
— Stephanie. (@qsteph) May 16, 2020