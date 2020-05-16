Vanita Nicole Richardson and Truvenia Clarece Campbell homicide deaths: Georgia stepsisters found dead under bridge w/ plastic bags over heads.

How did two stepsisters come to end up dead underneath a Georgia overpass bridge?

Georgia police have launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of two stepsisters were found with plastic bags over their heads under a highway overpass earlier this week near the outskirts of Rome.

Vanita Nicole ‘Vera’ Richardson, 19, and Truvenia Clarece ‘Bean’ Campbell, 31, were discovered unresponsive beneath the East Rome Bypass bridge near the bank of the Etowah River Wednesday morning, Floyd County Chief Deputy Coroner Connie Chandler confirmed.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation press release said the sisters’ deaths were ruled homicides. The cause of the victims’ deaths were not immediately released following the completion of their autopsies.

The women’s bodies were “apparently dropped over the (Etowah) bridge,” GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Brian Johnston told the Rome News-Tribune.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS in the suspicious deaths of 19-year-old Vanita Richardson and 30-year-old Clarice Campbell: Investigators are searching for a 1997 Toyota Corolla, gold in color, with a Georgia license plate: RTJ6295. #fox5atl https://t.co/OtmAJOikcK — Tiffany Griffith (@Fox5Tiffany) May 15, 2020

Missing vehicle of one of the sisters believed to have been stolen:

Two maintenance workers came across the bodies at around 11am while working in the area and called 911, reportedly telling a dispatcher that the women had plastic bags over their heads and that their clothing was in tatters, reported WSB-TV.

Scanner traffic indicated that spent shell casings were found at the scene, but that has not been confirmed by the authorities.