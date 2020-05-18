: About author bio at bottom of article.

Kimberly Anne Roberts and James Phillip Lillie charged after child shoots self dead playing with loaded gun.

A Georgia woman and a man have been arrested after the woman’s granddaughter shot and killed herself while playing with a loaded gun.

Kimberly Anne Roberts, 47, was charged with a probation violation while James Phillip Lillie, 50, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

11 Alive reports the sheriff’s office saying both the grandmother and the man facing additional charges.

Major Jonathan Rogers said the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a campsite in rural Bartow County, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Deputies said people at the campsite took the girl away and were met by EMS personnel, who took her to a hospital. The girl, whose name and age have not been released, was pronounced dead there.

Investigators said the girl had been playing with the pistol at the campsite.

Lillie has no known relationship with the girl.

It remained unclear how the child came across the weapon.

The sheriff’s office said more information would be released when the additional charges are filed.