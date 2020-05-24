Ethan Hunsaker Layton, Utah man kills Tinder date, turns himself in. Arrested man has history of mental health issues along with suicidal thoughts.

A 24 year old Utah man is in custody after calling police to say he killed a 25-year-old woman he met a few hours earlier on the Tinder dating app.

Ethan Hunsaker of Layton called 911 at 3.19am on Sunday to report that he’d killed someone inside a home in the area of 1300 N. Reid Avenue.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a woman lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her torso, according to a Layton police release.

Emergency workers tried to resuscitate her, but she died of her injuries at the scene. The woman’s name was not immediately released.

Hunsaker said he met the woman on the dating app Tinder late Saturday night.

Unprovoked attack

‘The motive behind this homicide is under further investigation; however, the attack appeared to be unprovoked,’ police said.

Hunsaker and the woman began communicating Saturday night around 9pm. Husaker picked the woman up from her home and they went to a Layton bar together. A short time later they went back to Hunsaker’s home.

Hunsaker told police he woke up during the night with a woman laying on his left arm and he began choking the woman for about a minute and she fought back, according to a probable cause statement filed by police.

Cops said this was consistent with the marks on Hunsaker’s arms, neck and shoulders.

Hunsaker then walked into his kitchen and grabbed a pocket knife and stabbed the woman, who was lying on the floor. He stabbed her multiple times in her chest, side and back, cops say.

He then dialed police about 10 minutes later, KSL reports.

Cops reported that the date had been normal and there was no argument to incite the killing.

Police said Hunsaker has a history of mental health problems. He told police he has ‘daily thoughts’ of suicidal and homicidal ideations.

Hunsaker has since been booked on suspicion of first degree murder and is being held in the Davis County Jail.

Layton police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact them at 801-497-8300.