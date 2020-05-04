Cady Groves cause of death: Nashville country singer/songwriter dies just weeks after mental health twitter posts during coronavirus lockdown. Speculation of possible suicide or drug overdose mounts.

Country singer and songwriter Cady Groves, best known for her hit songs ‘This Little Girl’ and ‘Oil and Water,’ died on Saturday at age 30.

Groves’ death comes mere weeks after the country singer/songwriter complaining about mental health fears during the coronavirus lockdown, her family revealed.

“@cadygroves has left this world,” her brother, Cody, tweeted on Sunday.

‘Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis,’ he wrote.

Her death came just weeks after she posted a series of despairing messages about the toll from staying home alone in Nashville.

‘Some days my mental health is AWFUL,’ Groves posted on April 15, saying, ‘I feel completely alone and scared and far from everyone I love.’

She complained in other posts of ‘feeling defeated’ from what seemed to be the ‘beginning of the world ending,’ admitting ‘I’m going bats–t crazy.’

@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey. pic.twitter.com/l4S3tqWYFy — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

‘A cluster of twisted misinformation’

However, her brother later condemned ‘a cluster of twisted misinformation’ online sparked by her posts and his vague initial announcement.

‘The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm,’ the brother insisted.

‘Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes.’

He explained, ‘She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced.’

He gave no further details on the medical problems.

Despite Cady’s seemingly alarming posts, the singer’s brother insisted she was ‘really looking forward to the next few months and release of her new album.’

‘Our latest in depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on,’ the brother posted.

He also said he hoped she was reunited with her brothers Casey and Kelly, who died in 2007 and 2014, respectively — both from drug overdoses, The Oklahoman reports.

Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey.