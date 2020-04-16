: About author bio at bottom of article.

Thomas Johnson and Leslie Jones Chicago lawyers stabbing deaths at their Oak Park home.

A husband and wife, both lawyers, were found dead Monday night at their Chicago area home in what authorities are describing as suspicious deaths.

The bodies of Thomas E. Johnson, 69, and Leslie Ann Jones, 67, were discovered circa 7:30 p.m. while a welfare check was conducted at the couple’s Oak Park, Illinois home, nbcnews reports.

Police said that ‘preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates suspicious circumstances’ while noting that the pair’s deaths did not appear to be self-inflicted.

‘On behalf of the Oak Park Police Department, I want to offer our condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Jones and her husband, Mr. Johnson, both of whom are known in the community and beyond,’ Police Chief LaDon Reynolds said in a statement.

Reynolds said he does not believe there is a threat to the public but out of an abundance of caution patrol cars have increased in the area.

Come Wednesday an autopsy revealed the couple having died of multiple sharp force injuries, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Their deaths were ruled homicides chicago suntimes reported.

Cops probe deaths of attorneys, husband and wife, found in their Oak Park home. “Compassionate … welcoming … they were interested in helping people.” https://t.co/egEQwswqtO pic.twitter.com/fy0wAFxWIf — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) April 15, 2020

Husband-wife had worked as de facto judge in disciplinary cases involving Chicago police officers.

Johnson and Jones were attorneys and partners at the Johnson, Jones, Snelling, Gilbert & Davis law firm in Chicago, about 9 miles outside of Oak Park.

A bio for Jones on the firm’s website states that she specialized in federal litigation, real estate and corporate transactions and zoning.

Johnson, who founded the firm, played a critical role in establishing affordable housing in Chicago and ‘in securing justice for coal miners, truck drivers and others in the labor movement,’ the man’s bio reads.

He also helped reform Chicago’s voter registration and worked with many officeholders, including former President Barack Obama, according to the law firm.

Phillip Snelling, an attorney who worked with the couple, said the deaths are a tragedy for the firm and the community.

Of note, one of the couple had worked as a de facto judge in disciplinary cases involving Chicago police officers.

Not immediately clear is what led to both ‘beloved’ attorneys being targeted…