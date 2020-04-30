Vladimir Roslyakov Russian 17-year-old had his face covered in tattoos to make him resemble US rapper and felon Tekashi 6ix9ine – and his mum paid for them.

A Russian 17 year old teen from the city of Ekaterinburg, in a tribute to his favorite US rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine has had his face covered in tattoos to resemble that of his hero. The tattoos not surprisingly mimic the very same ones 6ix9ine, real name, Daniel Hernandez has.

According to a report via the UK’s Sun, Vladimir had his first tattoo two years ago, only to soon discover Tekashi just over a year ago.

Tekashi 6ix9ine rose to prominence as a musician in 2017, but is currently serving a two-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to nine criminal charges, including conspiracy to murder and armed robbery.

His trial drew widespread attention after he agreed to testify against members of his former gang, the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods.

He has a number of distinctive tattoos across his arms and face, including a large 69 that takes up one half of his forehead.

Speaking to Newsflash of the first time he saw 6ix9ine, Roslyakov said: ‘At first, I was shocked how you could get such tattoos on your body but then liked it and got one of those too.’

He said that at first he only liked the rapper’s appearance, but later became a fan of his music.

But there’s more.

A former excellent student who got bored:

According to Vladimir, rather than discourage him, his mother went so far as to pay for the teenager’s tattoos. That said, the Russian teen confesses other members of his family not being fans of his new appearance. Can anyone guess why?

‘She pays for them because she knows that I’ll do it anyway so it’s better for me that I have them done in a tattoo salon rather than God knows where,’ Vladimir explains.

‘[My relatives] now don’t react to them but they are at least happy when a new one is not on my face.’

Aside from the tattoos to match 6ix9ine, Roslyakov has a rose on his right hand dedicated to his grandmother.

He said he plans to continue covering his body and face with tattoos, though added that he won’t be getting them on his legs.

‘I do not like the way they look on legs,’ he said.

‘It’s not others but myself. I have to like my own tattoos, that’s why I don’t want them there.’

The youngster says he has also made a music track and plans to release a rap album in summer.

‘My studies were so-so in the ninth grade,’ he said.

‘Before then I was an excellent student but I’m getting bored often so I don’t have the willingness to study more. I’ll finish it though.’

Because the mark of a great artist and musician is one who strikes his own style and ethos, as tempting as some ‘role models’ may be….