Olive Veronesi 93 year old Seminole, Pennsylvania woman receives free Coors Light beer from Molson Coors after ‘more beer’ plea goes viral.

What could be better than a crate of Coors beer during the coronavirus lockdown…?

A 93 year old Pennsylvania woman’s online plea for ‘more beer’ has been answered after Molson Coors sent one ‘thirsty’ Seminole resident 150 cans of Molson Coors beers on the house.

Reps from the beverage giant delivered 10, 15-packs of Coors Light to Olive Veronesi’s residence, KDKA reported on Monday following a social media post where she extolled the virtue of ‘more beer’ during the COVID-19 lockdown.

‘That tastes pretty good,’ the senior told workers who dropped off the much ’needed’ delivery.

Beer and other consumptions during coronavirus isolation ramp up:

Veronesi said she was down to her last 12 beers when a family member snapped a photo of her holding a Coors Light can and a whiteboard saying, ‘I need more beer!!’

The photo, shared on social media soon went viral, with Coors delivering the 93 year old enough beer to keep her in stead in the days and weeks of ’self isolation’ ahead.

‘I have a beer every night, you know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it,’ Veronesi told KDKA.

Mark Linder, one of the Molson Coors reps, said he and his coworker ‘made sure Olive got her beer so she can continue her healthy regimen of a Coors light a day.’

The ‘alcoholic beverage’ gift comes as reports tell of alcohol consumption along with cannabis and snack binge eating going up during times of anxiety and isolation (never mind punters have no choice but to drink and consume at home as pubs, drinking venues remain shut amid coronavirus pandemic).