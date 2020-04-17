Matteo Ferruzzi 4 year old Nassau County, NY boy diagnosed w/ brain cancer unable to begin chemotherapy after also testing positive for COVID-19.

A four-year Long Island, New York boy rushed to hospital after exhibiting coronavirus symptoms has been diagnosed with both COVID-19 and brain cancer.

Matteo Ferruzzi of Nassau County was recently rushed to hospital when he started feeling sick and developed symptoms. It was when he started to cross his eyes, doctors discovered the child had a brain tumor.

The boy had two surgeries to relieve the pressure of the tumor on his brain, which is inoperable and malignant. Cohen Children’s Hospital where he is being treated advised Matteo return home to recover before starting a course of chemotherapy.

Matters devolved when it was confirmed that Matteo had tested positive for coronavirus, along with his mother reports WISTV.

The diagnoses has led to the pair unable to be in close contact as they are both in isolation.

‘It was hard for me to be in the bedroom, so sick, and hearing him out there and not being able to tell him, “It’s OK. Mommy’s here”,’ Jennifer Ferruzzi told WISTV.

‘It’s such a crazy time for the whole world. We are all in a crisis. ‘

The best time I can get a good cry in is when I am in the shower.’

Waiting to beat one health crises to then begin beat another illness:

Come Friday morning, there were more than 226,198 confirmed coronavirus cases in NY state along with 16,106 confirmed deaths.

The mother is desperate for Matteo to recover as soon as possible so he can get chemotherapy for a year to 15 months to help him.

They recently got retested but they are both still positive.

Now she has urged other parents to act fast if their child appears to be ill.

‘If your child is showing symptoms or complaining about something, absolutely get them into their pediatrician right away, and even if it’s nothing, it is better to be safe than sorry,’ she warned in the interview with WISTV.

Friends of Ferruzzi and the child’s father Anthony have started a GoFundMe page to raise $5,000 to help the family during this time.

They also have children Nicolette and Nico.

As of Thursday evening the crowdfunding effort had raised $43,816.

‘The outpouring of love from Saint James … thank you everyone from the bottom of our hearts,’ she told News 12.