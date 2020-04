: About author bio at bottom of article.

Why? Former NJ mayor wife fatally shoots self dead

June Huhn suicide: Former Long Branch mayor Philip Huhn wife shoots self dead at family home. Motive unknown.

The wife of a former New Jersey mayor has taken her own life after shooting herself in the chest, officials have said.

June Huhn, 73, who was the wife of former Long Branch mayor Philip Huhn, 75, died from a single gunshot at the couple’s home on Friday morning.

Police said her husband was at home when law enforcement arrived but no further details were given.

Monmouth County prosecutor, Christopher Gramiccioni, said Huhn died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, citing a post-mortem report.

Although June and Philip did not have children together, they shared four children between them from previous marriages according to Asbury Park Press.

Philip Huhn, 75, was mayor of Long Branch, situated on the Jersey Shore, from 1982 to 1990. He later was Neptune Township’s business administrator.

Authorities were called early Friday morning to the Long Branch home of the Huhns, where June Huhn was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. https://t.co/sJVdwGIKxE — Asbury Park Press (@AsburyParkPress) April 4, 2020

Officials investigate suicide:

‘I’m very sad for the Huhn family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,’ said current Long Branch Mayor John Pallone via the nypost.

Pallone said that he knew both Huhn’s and would regularly see the pair walking along the town’s boardwalk.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Long Branch police are conducting the investigation into Huhn’s death.

Investigators have yet to say what motivated June Huhn in committing suicide and whether the woman had been suffering from depression.

Long Branch has been at the center of a revitalization and gentrification movement, and Jared Kushner and his company have invested millions in oceanfront development there.