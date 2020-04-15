Bryn and Pat Howells, Welsh couple married for 60 years die on same day from coronavirus. Couple had been self isolating at their Gelli home for 4 weeks.

A ‘devoted’ Welsh couple married for 60 years have died from coronavirus on the same day – despite neither husband or wife allegedly having left the family house in weeks.

Bryn Howells, 86, and wife Pat, 80, had remained quarantined in their home in Gelli amid warnings that their ages put them at high risk from the killer contagion, their relatives told WalesOnline.

When Pat first fell ill, on April 4, she initially put it down to ‘having overdone it a bit’ with chores around the house, grandson Elliot Howells told the media outlet.

By Thursday, she and her husband were taken to Royal Glamorgan Hospital, where they both tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Both died on Monday, within 17 hours of each other, Pat in the early hours and her husband later that day, the grandson said. Both died within a few feet of each other.

‘We are trying to take some comfort in the fact they died together, after 60 years of joyous marriage,’ Elliot said.

‘It is just horrific and such a shock,’ he said, calling it ‘heartbreaking’ that the infectious disease stopped their relatives from visiting them in the hospital.

Of note, the couple’s deaths follow them having recently gotten a card from the Queen on their 60th wedding anniversary a few months ago the grandson said.

‘Their home had an open door and their house was so full of love,’ he said of the couple who had four sons and two daughters.

Not immediately clear is what may have left the homebound couple contracting the deadly bug.