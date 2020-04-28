Audrey Whitlock ReOpen North Carolina leader forced to self isolate after anti lockdown leader demands state speed up stay at home order.

Understanding whose constitutional rights are more important….

An organizer of a North Carolina group calling on the state to ease its coronavirus restrictions has tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis preempted the anti lockdown leader attending recent protests.

Audrey Whitlock, who administers the Facebook page of ReOpen NC, was under quarantine for two weeks ending Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus, according to WFAE.

‘I remained in isolation/self-quarantine at my home per the direction of my county health department. I have not attended any events for ReOpen NC,’ Whitlock told the media outlet.

Audrey Whitlock is a leader of ‘ReOpen NC’. She tested positive for COVID 2 weeks ago. But she thinks her 14 day quarantine was unconstitutional – violating he 1st, 5th & 14th amendment rights. She thinks she has the right to go out and infect people – b/c she’s an asshole. — Pitt Griffin (@pittgriffin) April 27, 2020

At what cost arguing constitutional rights if it may cost members of greater society their life? Or even your own?

While Whitlock was forced to self quarantine, the group continued to hold two rallies in Raleigh — the state capital — demanding North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ‘speed up’ plans to lift the stay-at-home public health order, which is now in effect until May 8.

At last week’s demonstration, more than 100 mainly unmasked protesters crammed together in defiance of social distancing guidelines, the report said.

The group is scheduled to hold its third rally on Tuesday outside Raleigh’s Legislative Building.

Whitlock first revealed her coronavirus diagnosis in a private post to the group’s Facebook page on Sunday.

‘As an asymptomatic COVID19 positive patient (quarantine ends 4/26),’ Whitlock wrote in the message obtained by the Raleigh News and Observer. ‘Another concern I have is the treatment of COVID patients as it relates to other communicable diseases. I have been forced to quarantine in my home for 2 weeks,’ she said.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus has led to 9,415 contraction cases in North Carolina and 336 deaths.

Because real world concerns are so often at inconvenient odds with ideology …