Louisiana woman, 86, & three sons die from coronavirus days apart

An 86-year-old Louisiana woman and her three sons have all died days apart after testing positive for COVID-19 according to family members.

Antoinette Franklin, a lifelong New Orleans resident and mother who loved her city and going to church, died March 23, WDSU reports.

Sons, Herman Franklin Jr., 71, Anthony Franklin Sr., 58, and Timothy Franklin, 61, passed away between March 20 and March 30, according to their obituaries.

They each tested positive for the virus, Jason Melancon, a spokesman for the New Orleans Coroner’s Office, told NBC News.

It’s unclear how they contracted the virus, as the state Health Department declined to comment on individual cases.

‘I want the world to know if it happened to the Franklin family, it could happen to any family,’

Herman Franklin, 71, a father of eight who had just moved back to New Orleans to be closer to family, died on March 20, WDSU reported.

Anthony Franklin Sr., 58, passed away March 26. He loved music and family, according to the report.

And Timothy Franklin, 61, an avid baseball fan, died on March 30.

All four got sick around the same time, relatives told WDSU.

‘My uncle passed, my grandmother passed, my dad passed, then my other uncle passed,’ Anthony Franklin told WDSU. ‘It’s literally like seven to eight days apart. It’s horrific.’

Services were held for the three brothers Friday at St. James Methodist Church in New Orleans, but only a limited number of people were allowed in because of social distancing guidelines.

A service for Antoinette was held Saturday.

‘I want the world to know if it happened to the Franklin family, it could happen to any family,’ Jacqueline Franklin, who had two children with Anthony Franklin Sr., said. ‘Let’s take this serious. My children have to bury their father, their precious grandmother and their uncles.’

Louisiana as of Wednesday afternoon had recorded 17, 030 cases of contractions and 652 deaths to the virus.

The family’s death follow millions of revelers attending Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans which health officials say may be partly to blame for the large number of cases in that state.