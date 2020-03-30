: About author bio at bottom of article.

Shawn Marshall Myers, Maryland career criminal violates coronavirus lockdown, hosts 60 person bonfire party – arrested defying multiple orders to disperse party.

A Maryland man was arrested this weekend after violating a state coronavirus order when he hosted a 60 person plus bonfire party, authorities said.

Shawn Marshall Myers, 41, was arrested after refusing multiple orders to disperse the crowd of 60 people at his Hughesville home, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Myers of Charles County, was charged with failure to comply with an emergency order implemented by Gov. Larry Hogan barring gatherings of 10 or more people to help curb the spread of coronavirus, the sheriff’s office said.

He is the first person in the state to be arrested for such a crime, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Posted Gov. Larry Hogan on Twitter: ‘A Charles County man has been arrested after repeatedly violating the executive order banning large gatherings and hosting a bonfire party with 60 guests.

‘I cannot begin to express my disgust towards such irresponsible, reckless behavior.

‘Let me repeat: if you are engaged in this kind of activity, you are breaking the law, and you are endangering the lives of your fellow Marylanders.

‘State and local authorities will continue to take aggressive enforcement action as we work to prevent the spread of #Covid19.’

Hughesville Maryland career criminal:

Myer’s arrest on Friday night follows him hosting a similar large gathering at his Hughesville address last Sunday. The sheriff’s office said when officers arrived at the time, Myers backed down and agreed to kick out his company.

Of note, Fox News reports Myers having a lengthy criminal history including an Alford Plea for First Degree Murder in 2004, theft, firearm charges, and assaults. Myers is also a Tier III Sex Offender.

In September 2012, Myers was sentenced to five years probation after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit a robbery related to a 2004 Thanksgiving Day murder.

Myers is also the owner of the Hughesville-based Bam’s Body Shop. A tattoo and body piercing facility.

Maryland had 1,239 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths from the illness as of Sunday night.