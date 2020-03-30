Paul Leivers Mansfield UK man who claimed having coronavirus is sentenced for 1 year for spitting at cops- ended up testing not positive.

A British man has been jailed for a year for spitting at cops while claiming to be infected with the coronavirus, according to police.

Paul Leivers, 48, of Tideswell Court, was sentenced Saturday — two days after his arrest — after pleading guilty to two counts of assault on an emergency worker in Mansfield, according to a release via Nottinghamshire Police.

The sentencing is thought to be the first case of authorities using new powers enacted last week to help police deal with a coronavirus crack-down.

‘It was in the public interest to deal with the matter sooner rather than later,’ judge Leo Pyle told Leivers according to the nottinghampost.

‘These are two distinct acts and it was appalling behavior, these offenses were deliberate and pre-mediated,’ the judge stressed.

‘Emergency workers have a difficult job at the best of time even more so at the minute and the court will not flinch to protect officers.’

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court was told that Leivers did not have coronavirus, nor any symptoms, according to a police press release. Police say the officers are safe and well.

Nevertheless the incident hasn’t gone down too well with officers.

‘Despicable, thoughtless and disgraceful acts such as this will not go unpunished,’ said Nottinghamshire Police’s Chief Constable Craig Guildford.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper praised the tough sentence for sending ‘a very powerful and clear message that this behavior will not be tolerated,’ while calling the attack ‘both despicable and appalling.’

‘Our officers are putting their duty to the public ahead of their own welfare at this current time. They put themselves at risk every single day in order to protect our communities – they should not and will not have to put up with this,’ he said.

Some have since wondered if the sentencing was too onerous, while others claim it is just deserved given the current pandemic sweeping the world – while others questioned what other police powers might now be in the offering….?