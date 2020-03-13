50p: Leeds teen sent home for charging classmates for squirts of coronavirus...

A 13 year old teen student in the United Kingdom was suspended for a day this week after he was caught selling ‘squirts’ of hand sanitizer to classmates amid the coronavirus pandemic the BBC reports.

Oliver Cooper‘s Leeds mom, Jenny Tompkins posted about the incident on Facebook, Wednesday after he was sent home from Dixons Unity Academy just before 11 a.m.

‘Well the little turd has just been expelled from school for the day after been caught charging students 50p a squirt for hand sanitizer to protect themselves from the bloody corona virus!!’ the student’s mom wrote.

She said it was difficult to discipline him because his father was calling him a ‘legend.’

The student’s entrepreneurial guile led to the boy earning about $11 (8.73 pounds – which translates to about 17 squirts) which according to the boy’s mom led to him buying a bag of Doritos along with plans to buy a kebab.

The teen’s idea to profit off the health crises came after hearing about the coronavirus outbreak on the radio, which led to Oliver buying a tub of Johnson’s child hand-wash from a Tesco grocery store for £1.60 (about $2), Metro UK reported.

If multinational pharmaceuticals are allowed to profit off our health woes why not an ingenuous teen?

By Friday morning (EST) the post had been shared just under 200K times with just over 107K comments.

And then there were these comments that caught this author’s eye, see what you think?

