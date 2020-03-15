Lorenzo Brino dead: 7th Heaven child actor star killed in car crash after colliding with utility pole. Hadn’t acted in over a decade.

7th Heaven child actor star, Lorenzo Brino has died at the age of 21 after being involved in a fatal car accident while driving a 2016 Toyota Camry.

Lorenzo Antonio Brino of Yucaipa died on Monday, March 9, in the early hours of the morning, the San Bernadino County coroner’s office said in a release. The former actor died after the vehicle he’d been traveling in collided with a utility pole.

The nature of the crash remained unclear.

Brino, along with his twin brother Nikolas (both seen above), played fraternal twins David and Sam Camden on The WB/The CW series from 1999 to 2007. The roles were originally played by all four of the Brino quadruplets — Lorenzo, Myrinda, Nikolas and Zachary – but were later limited to just Lorenzo and Nikolas thewrap reports.

Child actor star sibling remembered:

‘To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say ‘gone but never forgotten,’ Brino’s sister, Mimi, said in tribute to her brother on Instagram.

‘Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years. Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories. I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side. Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I’ll love you forever. ‘

Of note, Brino had not acted since his days on the show. It remained unclear if the former child actor had sought new roles.