Larry Ray murder suicide: Moncure N.C gunman shoots Chatham County wife and then five other relatives then self in mystery shooting.

North Carolina authorities have told of finding the bodies of seven family members following a shooting at a Chatham County home on Sunday.

A press release via the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office told of a suspected murder-suicide in the Moncure area, in which 66 year old man, Larry Ray is thought to have shot dead six family members and then himself.

‘At this time, evidence suggests Larry Don Ray, 66, of 849 Moncure Flatwoods Road, Moncure, was the gunman behind the March 15 tragedy that claimed the lives of 6 Moncure residents. Ray, who was related to the other victims, later turned the gun on himself,’ noted an updated press release.

Deputies first responded to a ‘shots fired’ call off of Moncure Flatwood Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 – the Courier Tribune reports.

Once on scene, it became apparent that the shooting extended to more than one residence. The event is not believed to be random. The suspected shooter and victims were all members of the same family.

Breaking News: Law enforcement investigating 3 homes after suspected murder-suicide in Moncure https://t.co/JNavRMUTR3 — WRAL NEWS in NC (@WRAL) March 16, 2020

Investigators worked through the night to process the scene and piece together more details.

So far, a total of seven individuals have been confirmed deceased, including Ray. The other members of the family who were killed were Jeanie Ray, 67; Helen Mason, 93; Ellis Mansfield, 73; Lisa Mansfield, 54; John Paul Sanderford, 41; and Nicole Sanderford, 39.

Relatives said Ray first shot his wife, then the three adults at Mason’s house, then the Sanderfords in their home.

It was their 16-year-old son who called 911. The Sanderfords’ 13-year-old son was not home during the attack.

Relatives said they don’t know what sparked the attack.

‘Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible tragedy,’ Sheriff Mike Roberson said. ‘To lose any family member is devastating, but to lose several at once to unexpected violence is unimaginable.’

‘There are no words to describe the sense of loss we feel as a community in the wake of this terrible event.’

Those familiar with the area where the shooting occurred describe it as a quiet, close-knit community where violence is out of the norm, making the news even more disturbing, the sheriff’s department said.

Survivors affected by the tragedy are encouraged to seek emotional support, including reaching out to the NC Victim Assistance Network, Triangle Survivors of Suicide or the Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit.

No motive for the shooting is known at this time. The investigation remains ongoing and additional information will be shared as it becomes available the Sheriff’s Office said.