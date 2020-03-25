Katelyn Taylor Camden Tennessee woman arrested for allegedly murdering her two grandparents whose bodies were found at her apartment.

A Tennessee woman has been accused of murdering her grandparents after their bodies were found in her home according to reports.

Katelyn D. Taylor, 28, of Camden smiled for her mugshot after she was taken into custody on Monday.

The granddaughter faces two counts of criminal homicide according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. She was booked into the Benton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The gruesome discovery follows Camden police performing a welfare check early on Monday morning after one of the people who live there had not shown up for work The Jackson Sun reports.

Once inside, officers discovered two bodies. All of the doors to the home were locked and the cars were still in the garage.

The victims were identified as Taylor’s grandparents, 82-year-old Eugene McDaniel and 67-year-old Celeste McDaniel.

Authorities have yet to say what motivated the granddaughter or how the victim’s bodies came to end up at the residence or the nature of their death.