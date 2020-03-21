Jessica Cambray, Provo, Utah woman arrested attacking husband & children over coronavirus school closures. History of domestic violence.

A Provo, Utah mother is alleged to have attacked her husband and children in a drunken rage after becoming ‘furious’ over coronavirus school closures.

Jessica Cambray, 36, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of child abuse, intoxication and domestic violence in the presence of a child, according to Deseret News.

Police were called to the family home, where the couple live with their three sons, two aged 12 and one aged nine, following an argument over the Covid-19 outbreak ‘erupting’ just after midnight on Wednesday.

‘She was upset about her children’s school circumstances in regards to the coronavirus. The father and three children were spending time together in the boys’ bedroom. Jessica came into the room after on-and-off verbal arguments and began pushing her husband,’ the affidavit states.

Cambray is claimed to have begun ‘choking’ him, the children told police upon entering the bedroom, before allegedly kicking one of the boys and twisting the arm of another who tried to help their father.

Cambray, who was convicted of domestic violence in 2007 and 2011, told officers she slapped her husband in the throat with an open hand.

