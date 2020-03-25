Jazmond Dixon St Louis, Missouri woman dies 2 days after testing positive for coronavirus. Family say 31 year old had no underlying health issues.

Where and how did a healthy 31 year old woman contract deadly coronavirus…?

A ’healthy’ 31-year-old St. Louis, Missouri woman has died from novel coronavirus just two days after testing positive, according to a report.

Jazmond Dixon became the first St. Louis resident to die from the infectious disease Sunday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The woman’s death comes despite Jazmond’s family insisting the 31 year old having no underlying health issues.

Family members say Jazmond had been experiencing flu-like symptoms and had gone to an urgent care facility last Tuesday, March 17. From there, Dixon was instructed to go to a hospital emergency room, where she was admitted.

By Thursday, as Jazmond awaited her coronavirus test results, she was placed on a ventilator because of a dangerous drop in her oxygen levels.

Her results came back positive for COVID-19 on Friday, only for the ‘healthy’ 31 year old to mortally succumb and be pronounced dead just two days later, on Sunday.

A healthy young woman’s death continues to remain a mystery:

‘At one point this was just a news blurb about something we heard going on in China, and now it’s our family,’ Dixon’s cousin, Belafae Johnson Jr. told the Post-Dispatch.

‘This is real. If there’s anyone out there that thinks they are immune to this, look at us, look at Jazmond,’ she added.

Dixon’s family say they were unaware of any underlying health conditions that could have made her especially vulnerable to the virus. She also had not traveled recently, city health officials said.

Missouri is experiencing a steady uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 270 patients reported as of Tuesday and 8 deaths. The US is bracing for an exponential rise in deaths as the nation as of early Wednesday had just under 55,000 cases and 784 deaths.