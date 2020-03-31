Jayne Lowry coronavirus death: Preston, Lancashire RSPCA animal carer dies from COVID-19 after healthy woman showing no symptoms but being off color days after 26th birthday.

The family of a RSPCA animal carer who died over the weekend from novel coronavirus have told of Jayne Lowry dying days after having turned 26 last week after being ‘off color for a couple of days.’

The British woman’s death comes despite the animal lover not having a cough, or exhibiting other typical symptoms. Nevertheless, the young woman, who was not known to have underlying medical issues suffered a cardiac arrest, Saturday night. Jayne passed away on Sunday.

Jayne’s mom, Jackie Lowry paid tribute to her ‘amazing and beautiful daughter’.

‘The paramedics fought very hard to save her. We will be forever grateful for their efforts,’ the bereaved mother posted on her Facebook wall.

‘Why this devastating thing happened we will only have to wait and see. She will be forever in our hearts and sorely missed.’

‘Covid-19 does not just affect the old. It has no respect of age or gender.’

Jackie Lowry, 56, changed her Facebook profile picture to a portrait of her with her daughter along with the words: ‘Protect your community against Covid-19.’

Jayne Lowry, from Preston, Lancashire, did work experience at Blackpool Zoo before becoming an animal care assistant at the RSPCA in Preston in July 2016.

Earlier this month, she and her mother visited the Crufts dog show reports the dailymail.

Mrs Lowry posted a photo of them on Facebook with the caption: ‘Braving the virus – with Jayne Lowry at Crufts, NEC.’

Miss Lowry’s boyfriend of eight years, Euan Murray, 28, wrote: ‘We have all tragically lost the most loving woman on the face of the planet – funny and beautiful to boot.

‘Jayney, I’d give anything to hold you one last time – our socially-distant walk round the park just wasn’t enough.’

His father, Robert Murray, said: ‘Covid-19 does not just affect the old. It has no respect of age or gender.’

As of Tuesday morning there had been 22,141 contractions of COVID-19 and 1408 deaths. Those numbers are anticipated to grow exponentially in the weeks ahead as the deadly bug has yet to flatten out.