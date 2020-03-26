Ireland Tate Nashville, Tennessee woman tests positive for COVID-19 days after sharing social media post not to bother practice social distancing amid coronavirus epidemic.

Have you ever seen how a boomerang works…? Ireland Tate of Nashville now has.

A 21-year-old Tennessee woman who bragged on social media about not taking the coronavirus outbreak seriously has been diagnosed with the deadly illness.

Ireland Tate joked about not following instructions to stay home and practice social distancing amid the pandemic just days before she fell sick, WZTV reports.

In a social media video, the Nashville resident told her followers that she’s ‘aware that we’re supposed to be self-quarantining and social distancing’ to ‘keep everyone safe’ — BUT that she wasn’t worried.

‘Cool. I get it. I just don’t think that I’m going to get the virus,’ Tate is heard saying in the video.

The disbelief and desire not to believe what could possibly happen in the US is now a full blown reality:

But just days later, Tate found herself suffering from symptoms associated with the dangerous bug and tested positive. BINGO!

‘It feels like someone is sitting on my chest at all times,’ she said. ‘It’s really hard to breathe. I’ve coughed until my throat has bled.’

Tate said she likely got the virus from a pal in her group of friends and she’s now warning other young people to stay home.

‘While it may not be affecting you, you could be affecting someone’s grandma or grandpa or aunt or uncle or sister,’ Tate told the outlet.

Dr. James Hildreth, president of Meharry Medical College and part of Nashville’s Coronavirus Task Force, worries too many young people aren’t taking the virus seriously.

‘There are still those who only believe that the virus affects those who are elderly and with underlying conditions. That’s clearly not the case,’ Hildreth told WZTV.

Tate agrees. She says her friends ignored city leaders’ call for social distancing. In fact, after city leader first suggested social distancing and socializing with no more than 10 people, her friends decided to get together at a friend’s house – all 20 of them. Furthermore, Tate admits further admits member of the group going out publicly.

‘Kids don’t, we’re not taking it seriously,’ Tate says.

But you can be sure Tate is taking the boomerang bruises on her forehead (if it doesn’t kill her…) very seriously now.

Tate’s deadly infection comes as the USA as of Thursday has now surpassed China and all other nations in the world to have recorded the most instances of contractions at 83, 144 cases and 1201 deaths.

Welcome to a brave new America.