Indiana grandma drowns 4 year old grandson cause she was depressed

Helen Martin Kokomo Indiana woman admits drowning four year old grandson in bathtub cause she was depressed and thought boy would be better off in heaven.

An Indiana woman is behind bars after admitting to drowning her 4 year old grandson.

Helen Martin, 56, of Kokomo upon her arrest this weekend was charged with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death – the Kokomo Tribune reports.

According to the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office, first responders found the boy unconscious in a bathroom on Saturday, inside a home off of the 400 block of East 400 South. Efforts to resuscitate the boy were unsuccessful.

When questioned by investigators, Martin allegedly admitted that she waited until her husband left for work, then climbed into the bath with her clothes on, and pushed her grandson’s head underwater.

According to FOX 59, Martin said she saw her grandson playing with his bath toys when she climbed in with him. After the incident, she got out of the bathtub and changed into dry clothes.

Martin then called her husband and told him what she did, although she reportedly told investigators that she didn’t remember making the call.

When questioned on why she harmed her grandson, Martin said she had been extremely depressed and thought the boy, who she had full custody of, would be ‘better off in heaven than to be with her.’

Along with suffering from depression, Martin said she’d exhibited memory loss, telling investigators she sometimes lost her memory due to PTSD from a ‘past abusive marriage, depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.’

The boy’s identity has not yet been released.

Martin remains behind bars without bail. Her next court appearance will take place through a video conference on April 2.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.