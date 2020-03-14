Andrew Gillum Travis Dyson Miami Beach hotel tryst: Florida Democrat found drunk w/ male escort overdosed on crystal meth. Married man insists having gone to wedding party.

A former Florida Democrat candidate has apologized after turning up drunk at a Miami hotel next to a male escort who apparently overdosed on crystal meth.

Andrew Gillum, 40, a married father-of-three who narrowly missed out on becoming Florida‘s first black governor, was too ‘inebriated’ to speak when cops arrived at the ritzy Mondrian Hotel in Miami’s South Beach party district in the early morning hours of Friday.

The politician was found inside the room with two other men, one of them a 30-year-old male escort who the dailymail identified as Travis Dyson who was being treated by paramedics for a suspected drug overdose.

Cops found three plastic bags of suspected crystal meth – with a third man present, Aldo Mejias, 56, telling officers that Gillum and Dyson had been ‘under the influence of an unknown substance.’

Andrew Gillum: ‘I insist you shouldn’t believe what you see with your own very eyes’.

Mejias – described in the report as ‘the complainant’ – told officers he had given his credit card details to Dyson on Thursday afternoon to rent a hotel room.

A police report noted Gillum, a former Tallahassee mayor and regular CNN contributor, as having vomited and requiring a welfare check to see if he was okay – ClickOrlando reports.

While cops declined to press charges, Gillum went on to apologize over his ‘drunken’ state, while arduously maintaining never having used narcotics.

Told the Democrat in a released apology: ‘I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,’

Adding, ‘While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamine.

‘I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.’

Gillum was the first black nominee in a major political party to run for governor in Florida. He lost narrowly to Republican Ron DeSantis in the 2018 election.

Travis Dyson Miami male escort: Hedonist at large

Not immediately clear is how Gillum and the self admitted male escort, Travis Dyson came to end up in the same hotel room.

A regard of Dyson’s social media profile describes himself as a trauma certified ER nurse, with the man’s Facebook page laden with photos of himself working out in the gym, partying at gay nightspots and lounging on luxury yachts.

Dyson is also understood to also have posted explicit photos and homemade adult movies online and having previously maintained a profile on the Rent.men website, which advertises male escorts and sex workers.

When contacted by the Miami New Times, Dyson said he had known Gillum ‘for a while’ but didn’t know anything about a wedding.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, officers were called out at 12:55am after reports of a guest suffering a cardiac arrest at the four-star Mondrian Hotel, where room costs upwards of $220 per night.

They arrived to find paramedics performing first aid on Dyson in the wake of ‘a suspected drug overdose’ and preparing to take him to the hospital.

‘Mr Mejias arrived at the hotel at approximately 23:07 hours where he discovered Travis Dyson and Andrew Gillum inside the room under the influence of an unknown substance,’ the report states.

Continued the police report: ‘Per Mr Mejias, Mr Dyson opened the hotel room door and immediately walked over to the bed and collapsed in a prone position. Mr Mejias observed Mr Gillum inside of the bathroom vomiting.

‘Mr Mejias stated that he observed Mr Dyson having difficulty breathing, prompting him to wake him up. Mr Dyson then began vomiting on the bed and immediately collapsed again.

‘Mr Mejias began conducting chest compressions on Mr Dyson and proceeded to contact police and fire rescue.’

‘Officers then attempted to speak to Mr Gillum. Mr Gillum was unable to communicate with officers die to his inebriated state.’

Gillum was described as being ‘in stable condition and his vitals are normal.’

Dyson, meanwhile, was conscious and in stable condition in the hospital.

What wedding party?

‘Inside of the hotel room, officers observed in plain sight three small clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor of the hotel room,’ the police report went on.

‘Mr Gillum left the hotel room and returned to his residence without incident.’

No arrests were made and police do not plan on bringing charges.

‘At this time the incident is not being investigated as a criminal matter,’ said a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department.

Not immediately clear is the ‘wedding reception’ Gillum had attended prior to arriving at the Mondrian where he was found inebriated alongside a drug overdosed male escort.

In 2019, the Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause that Gillum violated state ethics laws when he accepted gifts during out-of-town excursions with lobbyists and vendors and failed to report them. This included tickets to a performance of the musical ‘Hamilton.’ A settlement of $5,000 was agreed to in that case.