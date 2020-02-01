: About author bio at bottom of article.

Wanted Newcastle woman arrested after criticizing police for using unflattering mugshot

Tiffany-Anne Brislane, w anted Wallsend- Newcastle Australia woman arrested after criticizing police for using unflattering mugshot on Facebook.

‘I don’t always look like trailer trash.’ A wanted Australia woman has been arrested after her mugshot photo led to a flurry of comments on social media.

Wanted Wallsend woman, Tiffany-Anne Brislane, 23, was taken into custody just on 9.30p.m January 30, after she was found hiding in a cupboard at a local home according to a Facebook post by the Newcastle City Police.

Wallsend is a suburb of Newcastle, three hours north of Sydney.

The woman’s arrest follows Brislane, initially decrying a mugshot image of her that police had posted on Facebook in the hopes of bringing her to custody.

‘We don’t remember days, we remember moments.’

The image from 2015 (see lead image) shows Brislane with her hair up in a bun, a bemused confused look on her face and a tattoo on her collarbone, reading: ‘We don’t remember days, we remember moments.’

But cops were hardly prepared for what followed next reports Yahoo Australia.

The mother-of-two came upon coming across the Facebook post, rebuked cops in the comments section.

‘Loving the photo taken how many years ago. Let’s calm down on the comments guys it’s not everyday I look like trailer trash. Let’s just say it wasn’t a good angle,’ Brislane wrote.

Newcastle Police responded: ‘Probably time you walk into a police station before we find you.’

‘Thanks for the advice like I said youse [sic] will be seeing me bright and early Monday morning with my solicitor. Thanks guys,’ the wanted woman wrote in turn.

Brislane then took to her personal Facebook page where she uploaded an ‘actual pic of me’.

‘Here’s an actual pic of me. Let’s take the time to acknowledge this is not my current Newcastle police page photo they’ve decided to upload from 2015,’ she wrote.

Little love lost for one troubled young woman:

Brislane’s efforts to adjust her public image did little to gain public sympathy, with an avalanche of comments condemning the wanted woman.

Retorted cops. ‘Please refrain from comments that are prejudicial or offensive.’

As most commentators pounced on the new social media star one social media user wrote: ‘For Christ’s sake I pray none of you ever have a family member or friend in this situation because most of you are just plain downright nasty,’

‘This is someones daughter, sister, loved one. Have a heart please.’

A regard of recent comments following the woman’s arrest included one social media saying, ‘Now do us all a favour and get an updated mug shot.’