Black woman punches mom at Portland bus stop cause she hates white...

A black woman is facing hate crime charges for allegedly attacking a stranger at an Oregon bus stop while saying that she hated ‘white people,’ court documents show.

Nimo Jire Kalinle, 42, is accused of punching Janae Jordan on January 19 in the face after getting off a bus at a stop in North Portland, where the victim had been waiting with her husband and young daughter, according to court documents obtained by The Oregonian.

‘It’s because you’re white and I hate white people,’ Kalinle told Jordan when the woman asked why she was attacking her, a probable cause affidavit shows.

The victim’s husband stepped in and restrained Kalinle until cops arrived, KPTV reports.

Jordan told investigators she did not know Kalinle and had never met her prior to the alleged bias attack, the station reports.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

History of previous criminal charges:

Kalinle, who was taken into custody Sunday, was later indicted on multiple criminal counts in the bus stop assault, including first-degree bias crime, felony assault and interfering with public transportation. She pleaded not guilty to those charges Monday, KPTV reports.

Kalinle was arrested after failing to show up for a Feb. 5 arraignment, prompting authorities to issue a bench warrant for her arrest in the bus stop beatdown, The Oregonian reports.

Court records show Kalinle facing outstanding criminal charges for throwing rocks through TriMet bus shelters and damaging other agency property.

Unclear was Kalinle’s work and living situation and whether she was receiving psychological guidance.

Kalinle is set to return to court March 6, according to court records. It’s unclear if she’s hired an attorney.