How? Clarksville man dies after getting stuck in Tennessee Walmart donation bin

Clarksville Walmart donation bin death: How did a Tennessee man end up getting trapped in a donation unit for veterans mystery. Cause of death unknown.

‘It should have never happened’. A man has died after getting trapped in a donation bin for veterans outside a Walmart store in Clarksville, Tennessee police revealed Sunday.

Police and emergency responders were called to a parking lot outside the Walmart outlet around 3:50 p.m., where they found the lower part of the unidentified 48-year-old’s body protruding from out of it.

He was extracted from the bin and pronounced dead at the scene, Jim Knoll, a spokesman for the Clarksville Police Department told Clarksville Now.

Foul play was not suspected police said.

Knoll declined to say how long the man was in the bin or his cause of death, due to the ongoing investigation, according to ABC News.

All the donated shoes and clothes go to the American Veterans National Service Foundation.

How did identified man get trapped?

The incident led to Clarksville locals wondering how the man could’ve ended up being stuck in the donation bin.

Some wondered if the man was donating, stealing, or seeking shelter in the storage container.

‘Well, I’m really sad, I’m sorry that he couldn’t have found someone to help, or perhaps he just slipped in there, I’m not sure,’ passerby, Patty told News Channel 5. ‘It’s a tough thing.’

Vets Executive Director Joe Chenelly issued a statement saying:

‘The entire AMVETS family is saddened by this loss of life. We send his family our deepest condolences. They are in our prayers.’

This weekend’s tragedy follows that of another man in November also dying in similar fashion. A coroner ruled Los Angeles man, Christopher Dennis dying from ‘neck compression and blunt trauma sustained after being partially entrapped within a metal clothing donation box.’