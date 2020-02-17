Ex Louisville volleyball stars & 12 year old daughters killed in Missouri DUI crash. I’d as victims, Carrie Urton McCaw & Kacey McCaw, Lesley Drury Prather & Rhyan Prather. Elijah Henderson i’d as DUI driver.

Two former volleyball stars and their 12-year-old daughters have died after a ‘DUI suspect’ crashed into their van as they traveled to a tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

Carrie Urton McCaw, 44, and Kacey McCaw were killed alongside Lesley Drury Prather, 44, and Rhyan Prather after Elijah Henderson, 29, lost control of his Ford F-250, owned by Sweeten Concrete of Wentzville, which was towing a generator.

The vehicle crossed the median on Interstate 64 in St. Charles County, emerged into westbound lanes near Highway 364 and hit the minivan carrying the two families from Louisville, Kentucky head-on. The van then collided with an SUV at 10.38am Friday.

Authorities said Prather, who was driving the minivan, had no time to react.

Witnesses rushed over to help the victims of the crash.

Stephanie Huttegger said she ‘jumped over the guard rail, jumped across the highway’ and initially looked into the SUV where the occupants had non-life-threatening injuries.

‘I don’t even know if cars were coming. I just went,’ she told Fox 6.

‘As a mom, as a parent, as a human being, it was horrific. It was horrible.’

Charges pending against DUI driver w/ history of drug charges:

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Charles County Prosecutor’s Office said the crash was a criminal investigation and charges against Henderson – who survived with broken legs, having a history of drug charges – could be expected according to Wave3.

He was on probation for the charges, KSDK reported. The driver has not yet been arrested and police are awaiting toxicology reports on Henderson.

The young girls played for KIVA Louisville Volleyball Club and each had three siblings.

Assumption High School posted on Facebook Saturday: ‘The community of Assumption joins with the St. Raphael and KIVA communities as we mourn the tragic loss of Carrie Urton McCaw ’94, her daughter, Kacey and their dear friends Lesley and Rhyan Prather.

‘We send our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers to the McCaw and Prather families.’

Lesley Drury Prather remembered:

Prather had four children with husband Justin.

Prather played for the University of Louisville Volleyball team from 1998 to 2001 and led them to three conference championships, four NCAA appearances and a Sweet Sixteen appearance.

She was named All-Conference USA twice, named to the AVCA All-Region team, plus was on the Athletic Director’s and C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll for her commitment to academics. Prather went on to coach Indiana University Southeast from 2009 to 2012 and became a firefighter in October 2016.

The DeSales community mourns the loss of our own, Carrie & Kacey McCaw. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with Brady ‘21, Ty ‘23, and the entire McCaw, Urton, & Prather families. pic.twitter.com/kisG2gwp0T — DeSales High School (@DeSales_Colts) February 16, 2020

Carrie Urton McCaw remembered:

McCaw had four children with her husband David.

‘I know I have been quiet for last three days as my family trying to deal with this tragedy and I am sorry for the delay,’ David posted on social media Monday. ‘I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone who has offered to help. Many of you have helped me more than you know, just by posting pictures of and Kacey. I spend hours at night reading and looking at the posts as I am still processing.

McCaw played volleyball at Syracuse University from 1994-1997, was on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll every semester, and set the record for matches played in a season.

She was second in career matches played and went on to assist the volleyball coach at Rutgers Uninversity.

McCaw then had a career as a practice specialist in collegiate sports, conducting athletics department operations and programmatic reviews.

Ice Miller Legal Counsel said in a statement: ‘We are deeply saddened to report the tragic death of Carrie Urton McCaw … Carrie was one of the founders of the Ice Miller’s Collegiate Sports Practice many years ago. She was an outstanding collegiate volleyball player at Syracuse University, and she brought her knowledge of collegiate sports and a tireless work ethic to her work at the Firm.

‘She was respected and relied upon by many. Carrie was a great friend and colleague, who we were all lucky to know. We are incredibly saddened by this sudden loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this very difficult time. Carrie will be missed by all.’