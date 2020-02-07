Camas High School Principal Liza Sejkora placed on administrative leave after Facebook comment suggesting Kobe Bryant deserved to die after previous rape allegation.

When your personal comments go against the grain…

A Washington state high school principal who suggested in a since deleted Facebook post that Kobe Bryant deserved to die the day he was killed in a helicopter crash has been placed on administrative leave.

Camas High School Principal Liza Sejkora sparked discontent when she made what many decried as ‘tasteless and offensive’ remarks on Jan. 26 — following the basketball great’s death along with his daughter and seven others when the Lakers legend’s chopper went down in Calabasas, California.

‘Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today,’ Sejkora wrote.

Sejkora deleted that post about an hour later and followed it up by saying ‘I just deleted a post. It was deleted because the comments missed my Intent. You are free to judge me for the post just as I am free to judge the person the post was about. Also — if you are shocked I speak my mind on my page, I am honestly surprised.’

While the principal’s comments didn’t specifically ‘celebrate’ the player’s death, the remarks from the education official called into question an authority figure seemingly relishing the celebrity sport player’s death.

At what cost being tasteless?

The principal on Monday issued an apology in an email to parents, saying her words were ‘inappropriate and tasteless,’ and ‘a personal, visceral reaction,’ according to The Columbian newspaper.

The school district said that Sejkora, who has led the high school since 2017, had been receiving threats over the post.

Officials on Tuesday night announced they’d placed her on leave, according to the Camas-Washougal Post-Record.

‘Our priority is always the safety of our students and staff,’ Superintendent Jeff Snell wrote to parents.

‘In light of threats to (Sejkora) and concern from our community, (Sejkora) has been placed on administrative leave today pending the outcome of our investigation.’

Snell said he’d be taking over as school leader during Sejkora’s leave.

On Wednesday morning, he said district officials had met with Camas police to review threats made against Sejkorka.

Bryant, 41, was arrested for felony sexual assault in 2003, but prosecutors later dropped the charges after his accuser declined to testify.

A civil case the woman brought against him was settled out of court in 2005 for an undisclosed amount and included a public apology from Bryant.

Sejkora’s suspension follows CBS journalist Gayle King being widely reviled in an interview with WNBA player Lisa Leslie where she raised the topic of Bryant’s alleged rape – with many insisting the line of questioning as inappropriate and ‘off-limits’ for discussion.

Bryant’s death has sparked questions over what ought to define a public figure’s legacy as well censure/rebuke doled out against those who go against public sentiment and expectations of their office.